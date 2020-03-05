Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 5, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”).

Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED Ben van Beurden March 4, 2020 RDSA 359,813 Jessica Uhl March 4, 2020 RDS.A 96,382 Harry Brekelmans March 4, 2020 RDSA 90,451 Ronan Cassidy March 4, 2020 RDSB 75,875 Donny Ching March 4, 2020 RDSA 65,125 Wael Sawan March 4, 2020 RDSA 75,979 Huibert Vigeveno March 4, 2020 RDSA 31,206 Maarten Wetselaar March 4, 2020 RDSA 90,451





DEFERRED BONUS PLAN PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED Ben van Beurden March 4, 2020 RDSA 57,980 Harry Brekelmans March 4, 2020 RDSA 19,569 Ronan Cassidy March 4, 2020 RDSB 14,925 Donny Ching March 4, 2020 RDSA 18,152 Maarten Wetselaar March 4, 2020 RDSA 20,921

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 359,813 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



359,813

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Uhl Last Name(s) Jessica 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency USD Price NIL Volume 96,382 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



96,382

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects and Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 90,451 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



90,451

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 75,875 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



75,875

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 65,125 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



65,125

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 75,979 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



75,979

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 31,206 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



31,206

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 90,451 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



90,451

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 57,980 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



57,980

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects and Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 19,569 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



19,569

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 14,925 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



14,925

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 18,152 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



18,152

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 20,921 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



20,921

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 4, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



