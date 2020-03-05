Sonatype Channel Partner Program Sees Triple Digit Growth in EMEA

Key Partners from Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia Honored at 4th Annual Sonatype Partner Awards on March 5th, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the company that scales DevOps through open source governance and software supply chain automation, announced its EMEA and International channel partner program grew more than 100% in revenue over the last three years. The company’s rapidly growing channel partner ecosystem, which has helped exponentially expand the reach of its automated DevSecOps platform, will be honored at Sonatype’s Fourth Annual EMEA Partner Summit in Amsterdam.

“Our relationship with our channel partners is an integral part of our continuous growth. We’ve been privileged to work with best-in-class DevSecOps partners around the world who understand the importance of software supply chain management and are committed to helping companies better automate software development,” said Wai Man Yau, VP & GM International at Sonatype. “All of our partners play a vital role in the Sonatype ecosystem. The awards are a testament to their continued contribution to the company and we’re excited to celebrate and recognize their ongoing dedication.”



Winners of the 2020 Sonatype EMEA Partner Awards include:

“For DevSecOps stakeholders, it’s vital to comprehend the risks of modern software development practices and how to immediately address them. Sonatype helps us solve this problem for our clients by enabling us to bring unrivaled intelligence on open source components directly into their application technology stacks,” said Barry de Wahl, Managing Director at 9th Bit Consulting. “The Sonatype team goes above and beyond to help us educate the African market on the importance of managing software supply chains. Thus, our customers are increasingly interested in the current state of and best practices for secure application development.”

The news of Sonatype’s International channel partner growth comes on the heels of a banner 2019 for the company, which included receiving a majority investment from Vista Equity Partners. Sonatype has consistently been lauded as one of the fastest growing companies, with annual revenue growth close to 250% over the past three years. More than 60 of the Fortune 100 companies depend on Sonatype’s Nexus products and open source software solutions to automate the modern software supply chain including 8 of the top 10 US and European banks.

Sonatype is the world’s premier provider of open source health and hygiene data, called Nexus Intelligence. This data is aggregated from a vast number of public and private sources utilizing sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence. It is then curated with human expertise and infused into a suite of Nexus products to help software engineering teams make better decisions, innovate faster, and rest comfortably knowing that their applications always consist of the highest quality open source components.

Sonatype is continually looking to grow its partner ecosystem. To learn more about becoming a Sonatype partner or to see who the company is working with, visit https://www.sonatype.com/partners.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 350 employees, over 1,000 enterprise customers, and is trusted by more than 10 million software developers. Sonatype’s Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

