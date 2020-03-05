Security Council Press Statement on South Sudan

The members of the Security Council welcomed encouraging developments in South Sudan’s peace process, including the beginning of the formation of a Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGNU), and recognized that this represents a significant step towards sustainable peace by the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (the Agreement).

The members of the Security Council also welcomed the spirit of compromise and political will demonstrated by the parties in order to create the conditions necessary to advance the peace process.

The members of the Security Council called on the signatories to the Agreement to finalize establishment of the R-TGNU and all transitional institutions, including the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Agreement, which is necessary to build trust between parties and consolidate steps taken towards lasting peace.

The members of the Security Council commended the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for its leadership in advancing the peace process for South Sudan, the mobilization of the African Union, and all other international stakeholders for their important contributions. The members of the Security Council underscored the need for continued and active engagement on South Sudan by the region and the international community to ensure that peace, stability and prosperity are restored in the country.

The members of the Security Council recalled the costs of continued armed conflict in South Sudan and stressed the importance of full implementation of the Agreement. The members of the Security Council urged all parties to ensure the full and meaningful participation of women, youth, faith groups, and civil society in implementation of the Agreement.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the dire humanitarian situation in South Sudan and reiterated the need for the parties on the ground to facilitate, in a manner consistent with relevant provisions of international law, the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The members of the Security Council underscored the pressing need for accountability for continuing human rights abuses, including sexual and gender-based violence, and violations of international humanitarian law in South Sudan. They welcomed the Comprehensive Action Plan to End and Prevent All Grave Violations Against Children signed by the Government on 7 February 2020 and called for its swift implementation.

The members of the Security Council recalled the obligations for the Government of South Sudan set forth under the Status-of-Forces Agreement with UNMISS and called upon the Government to allow UNMISS freedom of movement to implement its mandate to protect civilians, monitor and investigate human rights, support the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and support implementation of the Agreement.

The members of the Security Council stressed that actions which threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan may be subject to sanctions under resolutions 2206 (2015), 2290 (2016), 2353 (2017), 2428 (2018) and 2471 (2019).

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the people of South Sudan and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity of the Republic of South Sudan.



