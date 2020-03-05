Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Projected to Reach USD 26.5 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

Automotive Fuel Tank Market

Global automotive fuel tank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 26.5 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors report “Automotive Fuel Tank Market By Tank Capacity (>70L, 45L–70L, and <45L), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Material Type (Steel, Aluminum, and Plastic), By CNG Tank Type (Type 4, Type 3, Type 2, and Type 1), By Propulsion Type (Hydrogen, NGV, Hybrid, and ICE), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global automotive fuel tank market in 2019 was exceeded USD 19.5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 26.5 Billion by 2026.

The automotive fuel tank is a robust and insulated container used to store the flammable fluids safely. It is an essential component of a vehicle’s propulsion system, which stores the fuel and slowly releases it into an engine for combustion. Some of the key drivers escalating the growth of the global automotive fuel tank market are the considerable increase in the production rate of gasoline vehicles across the different regions along with the phenomenal increase in the demand for vehicles in several countries from the last few decades owing to the rising disposable incomes. Moreover, the rapidly escalating industrialization along with the escalating global trade has propelled the commercial vehicles market, which in turn is offering opportunities for the automotive fuel tank manufacturers to expand their businesses, thereby driving the global automotive fuel tank market. However, the swift emergence of the electric vehicles market is likely to impede the growth of the automotive fuel tank market.

Request Free Sample Copy of Automotive Fuel Tank Market Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-automotive-fuel-tank-market-by-tank-capacity-622

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Plastic automotive fuel tanks will witness substantial demand in the automotive fuel tank market

Automakers are installing plastic fuel tanks instead of metal fuel tanks in their automobiles owing to some key advantages of plastic fuel tanks such as corrosion-resistant, lightweight, highly durable, and flexible. One of the aforementioned attributes of plastic fuel tanks, i.e. lightweight, also positively affects the performance of vehicles.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-automotive-fuel-tank-market-by-tank-capacity-622

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The 45L–70L capacity segment may dominate the market based on the anticipations over average fuel capacity of vehicles

The majority mini SUVs, mid-sized sedans, and hatchbacks are equipped with a fuel tank of greater than 45L capacity. All these vehicle types are under the passenger car category. Hence, the extensively rising production of the vehicle types with the fuel capacity of 45L–70L in China, Germany, Japan, India, Spain, and France is anticipated to propel the demand for cars falling under the specified fuel capacity segment.

Browse the full “Automotive Fuel Tank Market By Tank Capacity (>70L, 45L–70L, and <45L), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Material Type (Steel, Aluminum, and Plastic), By CNG Tank Type (Type 4, Type 3, Type 2, and Type 1), By Propulsion Type (Hydrogen, NGV, Hybrid, and ICE), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-automotive-fuel-tank-market-by-tank-capacity-622

Some of the key players driving the global automotive fuel tank market are Magna International, Yachiyo, Textron, SMA Serbatoi S.p.A., TI Fluid Systems, Fuel Total Systems, Plastic Omnium, Unipres, and YAPP, among others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-automotive-fuel-tank-market-by-tank-capacity-622

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the global automotive fuel tank market as follows:

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Tank Capacity Segmentation Analysis

>70L

45L–70L

<45L

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: CNG Tank Type Segmentation Analysis

Type 4

Type 3

Type 2

Type 1

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

Hydrogen

NGV

Hybrid

ICE

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.