The Accent Coach Discusses Proper Articulation

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Articulation refers to the proper pronunciation of words so that others can understand them. In today’s society, many individuals forget to articulate. This leads to common miscommunications. For some, it could also mean the difference between a job promotion and not.

Claudette Roche states, “Articulation generally takes practice and effort. It’s so common for individuals to trail off at the end of their sentences, or to not pronounce their words properly. This forces the listener to fill in the blanks or make assumptions. It can make for confusing communication.”

Roche goes on to say, “However, that’s not to say you can’t improve your articulation. I often tell my clients to record themselves talking and then listen to it - as painful as that may be. I mean, none of us like listening to ourselves. But it really helps. It can show you where you can improve.”

The Accent Coach also explains that certain individuals may struggle with articulating due to a lack of confidence. In this case, Roche says, again, practice can help. “Other factors like cultural differences may also come into play,” she adds. For example, some cultures use more direct language and pronunciation, while others don’t. For those immigrating, this may mean some messages are lost in translation.

The Accent Coach further adds that expanding one’s vocabulary can help as well, especially if the problem is finding the right words to express one’s self. When a person has two or three ways to say something, they have a choice and aren’t searching for a particular word, which may lead to trailing off and poor articulation.

“Ultimately, it really comes down to practice, practice, practice! It’s getting used to speaking out loud in front of others. And a coach, like myself, can help in this regard, especially if someone is struggling,” Roche says.

Undeniably, articulation is an important aspect to consider when speaking and overcoming communication challenges. And like the Accent Coach states, practice makes perfect!



