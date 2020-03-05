Carnival Reports Unsanctioned, Third-Party Access to Some Employee E-Mail Accounts - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

Carnival Corporation & plc Identifies Suspicious Activity On Its Network - Personal Information of Carnival Guests May Have Been Accessed

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making consumers aware that according to a “Notice of Potential Data Breach” submitted by Carnival Corporation & plc ("Carnival Corporation") to the California Attorney General, Carnival Corporation “[i]n late May 2019 . . . identified suspicious activity on [its] network.” Carnival Corporation stated that “[i]t now appears that between April 11 and July 23, 2019, an unsanctioned third party gained unauthorized access to some employee email accounts that contained personal information regarding [Carnival Corporation's] guests.”

Carnival Corporation’s “Notice of Potential Data Breach” stated that “[t]he types of data potentially impacted varies by guest but can include: name, address, Social Security number, government identification number, such as passport number or driver’s license number, credit card and financial account information, and health-related information.”

Have You Been Impacted by Carnival Corporation's Data Breach?

If so, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, for a free, no-obligation case evaluation of your facts to determine whether your privacy rights have been violated. For additional information, please visit Kehoe Law Firm's Carnival Corporation Data Breach Investigation page.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.