Keel Vodka Is Your Next Must-Try Bottle and CaskCartel.com Is Here To Tell You Why

Order Online | Get Delivered | Birthday Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

UNITED STATES, March 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America’s largest online premium spirits marketplace, CaskCartel.com knows a thing or two about what’s trending in all things liquor-related. Based on an article by Town and Country Magazine titled, “Spring Cocktails to Enjoy in the New Season,” Cask Cartel outlines your top picks to welcome March 2020. As the spirits industry grows, choosing the best bottle for you becomes riddled in small details, but CaskCartel.com offers descriptions, pictures and tasting notes for you to easily browse through on their website. With easy online ordering, choosing the right bottle for this upcoming spring is as easy as Cask Cartel’s doorstep delivery.

Crown Royal Peach Canadian Whisky

Crown Royal Peach Canadian Whisky is a new limited edition release that brings some juicy sweetness to this spring season. Crown Royal Peach is infused with the juicy flavor of fresh Georgia peaches, resulting in a vibrantly delicious whisky, bursting with the luscious flavor of peach and the distinctive smoothness of Crown Royal. Enjoy Crown Royal Peach Whisky on the rocks or mixed with iced tea for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Try Crown Royal Peach in a Bourbini, one of the trending 2020 cocktails.

Bourbini -

Ingredients:

● 1 oz. Crown Royal Peach Canadian Whisky

● 2 dashes peach bitters

● .5 oz. Mathilde Peche peach liqueur

● Sparkling wine

Shake ingredients with ice, strain and top with sparkling wine.

Keel Vodka

When in doubt, Keel Vodka is the perfect go-to bottle for any impromptu spring cocktail. This premium light spirit is crafted to provide even the most discriminating consumer with the ultimate in taste and depth, and with half the calories and alcohol found in traditional vodka. Prepare for sunnerall while enjoying this gluten-free product. Vodka is always handy when making refreshing and light cocktails, which is why Keel Vodka is something you’ll want to keep on deck. Try out this vodka in the Best in Show cocktail and you’ll feel the taste of spring on your lips with each sip.

Best in Show -

Ingredients:

● 1 strawberry

● 1 slice of orange

● Mint

● 1.5 oz. Keel Vodka

● Splash of rosé champagne

Muddle the strawberry, slice of orange, and mint with a touch of simple syrup and dash of orange bitters. Shake with ice after adding the vodka. Top with rosé champagne. Garnish with mint.

Hotel Tango Cherry Liqueur

Feel flirty and fruity this spring when you enjoy some Hotel Tango Cherry Liqueur. Charlie Cherry is a liqueur including ripe, tart Montmorency cherry juice from Michigan, blended with a small amount of Hotel Tango’s namesake whiskey. Best served neat, on the rocks or mixed in a cocktail, this liqueur will be a hit whenever you drink it. As craft cocktails go, this Raspberry Lemon and Lime cocktail will make you swoon when you add some Cherry Liqueur.

Raspberry Lemon & Lime Ginger Beer Cocktail:

Ingredients:

● .75 oz. Hotel Tango Cherry Liqueur

● 1.5 oz. of Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer

● 4 oz champagne

● Squeeze of lime or lemon juice

● Fresh raspberries

Mix the liqueur, ginger beer and lemon/lime juice into champagne glass and stir. Top with champagne and a squeeze of lime juice. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.