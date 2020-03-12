Serve Up Hotel Tango Vodka And Begin New Traditions With CaskCartel.com

Order Online | Get Delivered | Birthday Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the year 2020 means the start of a new decade, make this year filled with new memories and traditions to set forth a refreshing excitement for the times ahead. CaskCartel.com pairs every one of life’s moments with the perfect spirit, make more of your time when you shop online with Cask Cartel. Whether you want to start hosting a game night, begin a new Sunday dinner tradition or just make the big celebrations more special, pair a memorable bottle to your festivities so you can enjoy it the way you know best. Make this new decade one for the books when you browse CaskCartel.com’s versatile online collection of sought after labels, limited release bottles, and household name selections.

Hotel Tango | Vodka

If you’re looking to make a new tradition with friends and family, Hotel Tango Vodka is the bottle for you. From game night, to dinner parties and book clubs, this Hotel Tango Vodka will keep your evening light and breezy. Make everyone look forward to the next meet up when you pair the evening with a themed-cocktail or simply conversation-starting label. The Hotel Tango Distillery produces a full line of craft spirits in central Indiana. Hotel Tango celebrates veterans and echoes the lingo used by troops, something your friends and family will find intimate about the evening’s shared bottle. Enjoy a palate of admirable weight and hints of rock candy sweetness, so good you’ll love it in any cocktail you serve.

METALLICA | BLACKENED American Whiskey

If ongoing meet ups and planned evenings aren’t so much your desire heading into the new decade, pair the big moments you do celebrate with Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey. Birthdays, holidays and anniversaries are made that much more memorable when you bring a bottle your friends and family will remember from the celebration. Blackened is the collaborative effort of the rock group Metallica and the late Master Distiller Dave Pickerell. The palate is moderately spicy with hints of honey, apricot, cinnamon and clove. The long and smooth finish is slightly creamy with hints of butterscotch taffy, maple and honey, making it easy to enjoy time and time again. You’ll make the moments you do go out count when you bring something to signify the celebration. Make every moment cheers-worthy when you shop online with CaskCartel.com.

Suze Aperitif Liqueur

Family dinner on Sunday doesn’t have to be repetitive. Make each home-cooked meal count when you try out new recipes, or just try this bottle of Suze Aperitif Liqueur to spruce things up. This famed French aperitif liqueur is flavoured with gentian root, giving it a spicy, fruity and delicately bitter taste. Traditionally served neat, with tonic or with orange juice, it goes well in any cocktail you choose; it's even enjoyed with Coke. You’ll find yourself inspired to try out that new recipe book you got for Christmas when you realize just how creative a cocktail with dinner can be when you order specialty bottles like Suze. Make each moment count with CaskCartel.com, making new memories has never been so easy.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.





