Pennant Reports Fiscal Year 2019 and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

EAGLE, Idaho, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the fiscal year 2019 and fourth quarter, reporting GAAP earnings per share of $0.11 for the full year ended December 31, 2019(1), and loss per share of $0.14 for the fourth quarter. Pennant also reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 for the year and $0.16 for the quarter(2), and spin-off adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 for the full year.



Full Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the full year was $338.5 million, an increase of $52.5 million or 18.3% over the prior year, and total revenue for the quarter was $89.5 million, an increase of $14.2 million or 18.8% over the prior year quarter;



Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $27.2 million, an increase of 3.3% over the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $7.5 million, an increase of $0.7 million or 11.1% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the full year was $206.6 million, an increase of $37.6 million or 22.2% over the prior year, and segment revenue for the quarter was $55.1 million, an increase of $10.9 million or 24.7% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations (3) was $33.4 million for the year, an increase of $6.9 million or 26.2% over the prior year, and segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations was $9.5 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $2.9 million or 44.9% over the prior year quarter;



was $33.4 million for the year, an increase of $6.9 million or 26.2% over the prior year, and segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations was $9.5 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $2.9 million or 44.9% over the prior year quarter; Total home health total admissions for the full year increased 24.2% over the prior year, and total home health admissions in the fourth quarter increased 25.2% over the prior year quarter;



Hospice average daily census for the full year was 1,680, an increase of 26.4% over the prior year, and hospice average daily census in the fourth quarter increased 33.1% over the prior year quarter;



Senior Living Services segment revenue for the full year was $131.9 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 12.7% over the prior year, and segment revenue for the fourth quarter was $34.4 million, an increase of $3.2 million or 10.3% over the prior year quarter; and



Senior living occupancy was 80.2% for the full year and 81.1% in the fourth quarter, each an increase of 70 basis points over the prior year periods, and average monthly revenue per occupied unit for the year increased 2.5% over the prior year.

(1) Prior to the spin-off from the Ensign Group, Inc. the combined financial statements filed on Form 10-K were prepared on a stand-alone basis and derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of Ensign.

(2) See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

(3) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is defined and outlined in Note 6 on Form 10-K and is the segment GAAP measure of profit and loss.

Operating Results

Daniel Walker, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “We are pleased with our full year and fourth quarter results and are encouraged by the progress being made across the organization. We are grateful for our local operators who, in the midst of the spin-off, remained focused on executing with sound operational fundamentals. We are confident in our ability to achieve strong results and continued growth in 2020.”

Commenting on the health of our operations, Mr. Walker continued, “In our home health and hospice business, our local leaders achieved solid organic growth in 2019 while preparing for the implementation of PDGM, and we are excited about additional organic growth and acquisition opportunities throughout 2020. Our senior living segment continues to navigate the significant leadership, systems and business alignment changes resulting from the spin-off transaction. This segment is showing signs of growth in a few metrics, and there remains significant untapped potential across this business. As you may recall, most of these buildings are relatively new to the portfolio and we expect this process to continue for several more quarters.”

Noting a healthy balance sheet, sequential leverage ratio improvement and available credit capacity, Mr. Walker said, “We also see signs of significant acquisition opportunities in the near future, and we have positioned ourselves to be an active solution in the deal market, particularly where our underlying operational results support further growth.”

Jennifer Freeman, Pennant’s Chief Financial Officer, noted that at the beginning of the quarter the Company drew down $30 million of its new $75 million revolving line of credit in connection with the spin-off to fund a dividend to Ensign, pay transaction-related costs and retain a portion as cash on hand for working capital and other related purposes. During the quarter and since, the Company paid down $10 million of its revolver, with approximately $52.0 million of availability for future acquisitions and general business purposes. Ms. Freeman commented that the Company’s balance sheet remains strong, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.72x, a lease-adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR ratio of 4.82x and cash on hand of $0.4 million at quarter end. “Our leverage ratios improved from the beginning of the quarter with our fourth quarter results and the pay down of the revolver. With the last of the large spin-off related transaction costs behind us, we can draw on our ample revolver capacity for acquisition activity we anticipate in 2020 and beyond. As our operations continue to mature, we expect our leverage ratios and balance sheet to remain healthy,” said Ms. Freeman.

A discussion of the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA, and segment adjusted EBITDA, a reconciliation of GAAP segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations to net income, and a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share to adjusted net earnings per share, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is expected to be filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

Investment Highlights

Since year end, Pennant’s affiliates acquired the following operations:

Comfort Home Health, a home health agency serving patients in Clark County, Nevada;



Heritage Assisted Living of Twin Falls, a senior living community with 75 assisted living units and 89 independent living units located in Twin Falls, Idaho; and



Hospice of Missoula, a hospice agency based in Missoula, Montana.

Pennant also recently announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Scripps Health (“Scripps”), a leading nonprofit integrated health system, to form a home health joint venture to serve patients throughout San Diego County, California, and surrounding areas. The transaction is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020. “We are thrilled to partner with Scripps to expand our collective capabilities to provide exceptional home health services to the residents of San Diego. Together with the network of Ensign-affiliated skilled nursing facilities in San Diego with which we have partnered through the Ensign Pennant Care Continuum, we believe this joint venture will accelerate our ability to provide collaborative, unique solutions to the community,” commented Mr. Walker.

“We will continue to be disciplined when it comes to investment activity and are excited about our ability to grow. As we focus on ensuring our existing operations are healthy and we have local teams ready to step in and lead newly acquired businesses, we will be ready to deploy capital toward deals of all sizes that align with our strategic mission,” added Derek Bunker, Pennant’s Chief Investment Officer.

Operations acquired bring Pennant’s growing portfolio to 65 home health and hospice agencies and 53 senior living communities located across 14 states.

2020 Guidance

For the full year 2020, the Company is not changing the following guidance:

Total revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $376 million to $386 million, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 12.5% over the midpoint of our full year 2019 revenue.



Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $0.53 to $0.58 per diluted share, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 15.6% over our full year spin-adjusted 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48.

The Company’s 2020 guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 30.0 million and a 26.4% effective tax rate. In addition, the guidance assumes, among other things, anticipated reimbursement rate adjustments, including the impact of PDGM, no unannounced acquisitions, and the full year impact of general and administrative expenses associated with being a public company. It excludes costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and certain redundant or nonrecurring general and administrative costs incurred during the transition services period. Full year spin-off adjusted 2019 earnings of $0.48 modifies adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 for the full year impact of several items, including rent modifications that occurred as a result of the spin-off, interest expense, and general and administrative expenses associated with being a public company.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 65 home health and hospice agencies and 53 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except for per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenue $ 89,492 $ 75,337 $ 338,531 $ 286,058 Expense Cost of services 68,888 56,313 258,941 212,421 Rent—cost of services 9,607 8,134 34,975 31,199 General and administrative expense 11,425 5,387 35,135 18,843 Depreciation and amortization 967 787 3,810 2,964 Total expenses 90,887 70,621 332,861 265,427 Income from operations (1,395 ) 4,716 5,670 20,631 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (410 ) — (410 ) — Income before provision for income taxes (1,805 ) 4,716 5,260 20,631 Provision for income taxes 1,994 764 2,085 4,352 Net income (loss) (3,799 ) 3,952 3,175 16,279 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 182 629 595 Net income (loss) attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ (3,799 ) $ 3,770 $ 2,546 $ 15,684 Earnings (loss) per share(a): Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.58 Dilutive $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,849 27,834 27,838 27,834 Dilutive 27,849 27,834 29,586 27,834

(a) The total number of common shares distributed on October 1, 2019 of 27,834 is being utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for all prior periods, as no common stock was outstanding prior to the date of the Spin-Off.







THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 402 $ 41 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $677 and $616, respectively 32,183 24,469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,098 4,613 Total current assets 38,683 29,123 Property and equipment, net 14,644 10,458 Right-of-use assets 316,328 — Escrow deposits 1,400 — Restricted and other assets 1,955 2,464 Intangible assets, net 45 78 Goodwill 41,233 30,892 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 33,462 25,136 Total assets $ 447,750 $ 98,151 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,653 $ 4,390 Accrued wages and related liabilities 16,343 12,786 Lease liabilities—current 12,285 — Other accrued liabilities 13,911 12,371 Total current liabilities 51,192 29,547 Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion 304,044 — Other long-term liabilities 2,877 3,316 Long-term debt, net 18,526 — Total liabilities 376,639 32,863 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 28,435 and 27,853 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively. 28 — Additional paid-in capital 74,882 — Retained Earnings (3,799 ) — Net parent investment — 55,856 Noncontrolling interest — 9,432 Total equity 71,111 65,288 Total liabilities and equity $ 447,750 $ 98,151





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

The following table presents selected data from our consolidated and combined statement of cash flows for the periods presented:

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,554 $ 23,275 Net cash used in investing activities (26,465 ) (9,477 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 17,272 (13,793 ) Net increase in cash 361 5 Cash at beginning of year 41 36 Cash at end of year $ 402 $ 41





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

The following tables sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage (In thousands, unaudited) Home health and hospice services Home health $ 21,798 24.4 % $ 18,473 24.5 % Hospice 28,816 32.2 21,579 28.7 Home care and other 4,513 5.0 4,141 5.5 Total home health and hospice services 55,127 61.6 44,193 58.7 Senior living services 34,365 38.4 31,144 41.3 Total revenue $ 89,492 100.0 % $ 75,337 100.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage (In thousands) Home health and hospice services Home health $ 83,330 24.6 % $ 71,669 25.1 % Hospice 105,682 31.2 82,658 28.9 Home care and other 17,612 5.2 14,710 5.1 Total home health and hospice services 206,624 61.0 169,037 59.1 Senior living services 131,907 39.0 117,021 40.9 Total revenue $ 338,531 100.0 % $ 286,058 100.0 %





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the periods indicated:

For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Home health services: Total home health admissions 5,914 4,724 22,637 18,220 Total Medicare home health admissions 2,777 2,230 10,656 8,711 Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode $ 2,912 $ 3,027 $ 3,018 $ 2,982 Hospice services: Average daily census 1,845 1,386 1,680 1,329 Total hospice admissions 1,542 1,139 6,196 4,764 Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 163 $ 158 $ 164 $ 160



The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Occupancy 81.1 % 80.4 % 80.2 % 79.5 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,149 $ 3,038 $ 3,120 $ 3,044





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ % $ % (In thousands, unaudited) Revenue: Medicare $ 38,940 43.5 % $ 30,012 39.8 % Medicaid 12,138 13.6 9,971 13.3 Subtotal 51,078 57.1 39,983 53.1 Managed Care 7,819 8.7 6,262 8.3 Private and Other(a) 30,595 34.2 29,092 38.6 Total revenue $ 89,492 100.0 % $ 75,337 100.0 %

(a) Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ % $ % (In thousands) Revenue: Medicare $ 141,752 41.9 % $ 115,997 40.5 % Medicaid 46,455 13.7 36,033 12.6 Subtotal 188,207 55.6 152,030 53.1 Managed Care 29,247 8.6 24,459 8.6 Private and Other(a) 121,077 35.8 109,569 38.3 Total revenue $ 338,531 100.0 % $ 286,058 100.0 %

(a) Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Net income (loss) attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ (3,799 ) $ 3,770 $ 2,546 $ 15,684 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 182 629 595 Net income (loss) (3,799 ) 3,952 3,175 16,279 Non-GAAP adjustments Costs at start-up operations(a) 118 45 508 159 Share-based compensation expense(b) 1,987 592 3,382 2,382 Depreciation and amortization - patient base(c) 4 11 39 87 Acquisition related costs(d) 52 — 665 — Spin-off related transaction costs(e) 5,199 756 13,219 756 Transition services costs(f) 757 — 965 — Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(g) 353 (767 ) (4,023 ) (1,653 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,671 $ 4,589 $ 17,930 $ 18,010 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income (loss) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.58 Average number of shares outstanding 27,849 27,834 29,586 27,834 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.61 $ 0.65 Average number of shares outstanding 29,597 27,834 29,586 27,834 (a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent, depreciation and amortization. For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ (476 ) $ (45 ) $ (801 ) $ (220 ) Cost of services 582 82 1,284 349 Rent 12 8 25 30 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 118 $ 45 $ 508 $ 159 (b) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of services $ 276 $ 114 $ 613 $ 480 General and administrative 1,711 478 2,769 1,902 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 1,987 $ 592 $ 3,382 $ 2,382 (c) Included in depreciation and amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired senior living facilities. (d) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable. For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of services $ — $ — $ 505 $ — General and administrative 52 — 160 — Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 52 $ — $ 665 $ — (e) Costs incurred related to the Spin-Off that are included in general and administrative expense. (f) The portion of the costs incurred under the Transition Services Agreement identified as redundant or nonrecurring that are included in general and administrative expense. Total fees under incurred under the Transition Services agreement were $2,982 for the year ended December 31, 2019. For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 General and administrative $ 532 $ — $ 532 $ — Depreciation and amortization(1) 225 — 433 — $ 757 $ — $ 965 $ — (1) Consists of depreciation and amortization on IT hardware and software acquired to build infrastructure in anticipation of our transition from Ensign's IT infrastructure. (g) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our historical year to date effective tax rate of 25.0% and 25.4% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of shared-based payment awards.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

The tables below reconcile Consolidated and Combined Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated and Combined EBITDA, and Consolidated and Combined Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:

For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Consolidated and combined net income (loss) $ (3,799 ) $ 3,952 $ 3,175 $ 16,279 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 182 629 595 Add: Provision for income taxes (benefit) 1,994 764 2,085 4,352 Net interest expense 410 — 410 — Depreciation and amortization 967 787 3,810 2,964 Consolidated and Combined EBITDA (428 ) 5,321 8,851 23,000 Adjustments to Consolidated and Combined EBITDA Add: Costs at start-up operations(a) 106 37 483 129 Share-based compensation expense(b) 1,987 592 3,382 2,382 Acquisition related costs(c) 52 — 665 — Spin-off related transaction costs(d) 5,199 756 13,219 756 Transition services costs(e) 532 — 532 — Rent related to item (a) above 12 8 25 30 Consolidated and Combined Adjusted EBITDA 7,460 6,714 27,157 26,297 Rent—cost of services 9,607 8,134 34,975 31,199 Rent related to item (a) above (12 ) (8 ) (25 ) (30 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 9,595 8,126 34,950 31,169 Consolidated and Combined Adjusted EBITDAR $ 17,055 $ 62,107

(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.

(b) Share-based compensation expense incurred which is included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.

(c) Acquisition related costs that are not capitalizable.

(d) Costs incurred related to the Spin-Off are included in general and administrative expense.

(e) The portion of the costs incurred under the Transition Services Agreement identified as redundant or nonrecurring that are included in general and administrative expense. Total fees under incurred under the Transition Services agreement were $2,982 for the year ended December 31, 2019.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, the GAAP segment measure of profit and loss was changed from segment income (loss) before provision for income taxes to Adjusted Segment EBITDAR from Operations. Prior period presentation has been revised to reflect the new measurement.

The following table presents certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments and are included in “All Other”:

For The Three Months Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Revenue $ 55,128 $ 34,364 $ — $ 89,492 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 9,481 $ 11,641 $ (4,067 ) $ 17,055 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Revenue $ 44,193 $ 31,144 $ — $ 75,337 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 6,541 $ 12,456 $ (4,157 ) $ 14,840





Year Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 Revenue $ 206,624 $ 131,907 $ — $ 338,531 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 33,354 $ 47,344 $ (18,591 ) $ 62,107 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Revenue $ 169,037 $ 117,021 $ — $ 286,058 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 26,427 $ 47,230 $ (16,191 ) $ 57,466



The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:



For The Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 17,055 $ 14,840 $ 62,107 $ 57,466 Less: Depreciation and amortization 967 787 3,810 2,964 Rent—cost of services 9,607 8,134 34,975 31,199 Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Costs at start-up operations (b) 106 37 483 129 Share-based compensation expense (c) 1,987 592 3,382 2,382 Acquisition related costs (d) 52 — 665 — Spin-off related transaction costs (e) 5,199 756 13,219 756 Transition services costs(f) 532 — — — Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 182 629 595 Consolidated and Combined income (loss) from Operations $ (1,395 ) $ 4,716 $ 5,670 $ 20,631

(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding the interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs, (4) transaction costs, (5) redundant and nonrecurring costs associated with the transition services agreement, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company’s Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) uses Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations as the primary measure of profit and loss for the Company's reportable segments and to compare the performance of its operations with those of its competitors. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.

(c) Share-based compensation expense incurred which is included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.

(d) Acquisition related costs that are not capitalizable.

(e) Costs incurred related to the Spin-Off are included in general and administrative expense.

(f) The portion of the costs incurred under the Transition Services Agreement identified as redundant or nonrecurring that are included in general and administrative expense. Total fees under incurred under the Transition Services agreement were $2,982 for the year ended December 31, 2019.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

The tables below reconcile segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations to segment EBITDA for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

For The Three Months Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 9,481 $ 6,541 $ 11,641 $ 12,456 Less: Rent—cost of services 825 610 8,782 7,524 Rent related to costs at start-up operations (12 ) (8 ) — — Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,668 $ 5,939 $ 2,859 $ 4,932





Year Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 33,354 $ 26,427 $ 47,344 $ 47,230 Less: Rent—cost of services 2,964 2,281 32,011 28,918 Rent related to costs at start-up operations (25 ) (30 ) — — Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,415 $ 24,176 $ 15,333 $ 18,312





Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before, (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) acquisition related costs, (g) spin-off related transaction costs, (h) redundant and nonrecurring costs associated with the transition services agreement, and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Combined Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) rent, (c) provisions for income taxes, (d) depreciation and amortization, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) spin-off related transaction costs, (i) redundant and nonrecurring costs associated with the transition services agreement, and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, combined adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and combined adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.



