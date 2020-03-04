Colliers Canada Promotes Brian Rosen to President & CEO

David Bowden to drive the growth of Colliers real estate strategy & consulting capabilities

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today that Brian Rosen, currently Chief Operating Officer | Canada, will succeed David Bowden as President & Chief Executive Officer | Canada, effective March 31, 2020. Bowden will transition to a new role as CEO, Colliers Real Estate Strategy & Consulting, reporting into Rosen. In his new position, Bowden will integrate Colliers’ existing consulting practices into a national Real Estate Strategy & Consulting entity, building on our present operations delivering the best real estate solutions for investors, institutions and corporate clients with significant real estate assets and portfolios.



“I want to thank David for his outstanding contribution as Canadian CEO over the past 14 years. Colliers is the market leader in commercial real estate in large part because of David’s tireless efforts and we are all looking forward to watching him expand our Real Estate Strategy & Consulting practice across the country,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “As providers of expert advice to property owners and investors, we thrive on solving complex real estate challenges through market intelligence, development strategies and creative design solutions. Real estate consulting aimed at large assets and portfolios is a significant emerging opportunity and while we have a large business already, David’s leadership will take us to the next level of growth in years to come.”

Upon joining Colliers last year as part of a deliberate succession planning process, Rosen quickly implemented strategies to strengthen Colliers’ position as the market leader in Canada. An enterprising and collaborative leader, Rosen led the development of Canada’s multi-strategy, has been critical in bringing in our next generation of leaders, and forged strong client and industry relationships. He brings a wealth of senior leadership experience from roles including Canadian country lead in a related industry and corporate strategist. Rosen earned his Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Rosen will be based in Toronto.

“In a short period of time, Brian has exceeded our expectations. His well-established reputation and embodiment of all our company’s core values make him a natural fit to succeed David. I am confident he will excel in his new role and continue to drive growth and profitability throughout our Canadian business,” continued Hennick.

“It is a privilege to lead the team in Canada and work with such a terrific group of executives who are among the best in our industry at an exciting time in our business,” said Rosen. “I believe in our vision and ability to shape the future of commercial real estate. I look forward to continuing on the trajectory David has established to accelerate the success of our clients across all of our business lines.”

