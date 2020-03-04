The Lovesac Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Nelson, will be presenting at the following conferences during March 2020:



The 3rd Annual D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference, held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Mr. Nelson is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 32nd Annual ROTH Conference, held at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. Mr. Nelson is scheduled to present on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentations and a copy of the presentations will also be available online at investor.lovesac.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentations. A replay will also be available.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with 91 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac’s name comes from its original Durafoam filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson’s, “Designed for Life” philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer’s needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.

Investor Relations Contact :

Rachel Schacter, ICR

(203) 682-8200

InvestorRelations@lovesac.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.