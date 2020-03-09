CaskCartel.com Presents Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila for Margartita Madness

Order Online | Get Delivered | Birthday Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who doesn’t love a good margarita? CaskCartel.com wants you to change the way you appreciate one of your favorite cocktails. Whether enjoying this drink with friends, family or simply someone you love, make every cocktail you drink special. Say goodbye to repetitive tasting drinks when you shop online with Cask Cartel. From sought-after bottles to limited releases, CaskCartel.com delivers everything you order straight to your doorstep. Make your next margarita celebration one for the books, you’ll never look at classic cocktail recipes the same again.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple Whiskey

Forget tequila, have you tried a whiskey margarita yet? If the sound of it is not appealing yet, try making this off-the-beaten-track recipe with a bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple Whiskey. Highly versatile, deliciously smooth and refreshing, Jack Apple combines crisp, green apple liqueur with the unique and unmistakable character of Jack Daniel’s. This apple flavored whiskey is something only Jack Daniel’s can deliver - easily enjoyed at home in a refreshing cocktail, as a chilled shot or sipped slowly on the rocks. Try adding this whiskey to your first whiskey margarita, you might never order a tequila margarita again.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple Whiskey Margarita -

Ingredients:

● 2 ounces Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple Whiskey

● 1 ounce fresh lime juice

● 1 ounce agave syrup

● fresh sprig of mint

● lime wheel

● Pink Himalayan sea salt

In a cocktail shaker, add fresh lime juice, agave syrup, bourbon, and top with lots of ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into pink himalayan sea salt rimmed glass with fresh crushed ice. Garnish with lime wheel and mint. Serve.

Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

As much fun as changing up conventional cocktail recipes may be, sticking to a classic margarita is the go-to for a reason. Make even your everyday margarita recipe shine when you add Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila. This is a rule-defying blend of Extra-Añejo, Añejo and Reposado Tequila, aged in the finest European oak barrels and double filtered to produce a crystal clear liquid renowned for its character and smoothness. Recommended to be enjoyed neat or on the rocks, this tequila is double distilled for unique character and a smoother taste. If you’re a lover of tequila, stick to the recipes you know and love, but be sure to add this tequila to make your cocktail taste one-of-a-kind. Shop CaskCartel.com’s complete tequila collection now.

Zodiac Black Cherry Vodka

Like your mother once said, make new friends but keep the old, one is silver and the other’s gold. This saying may not usually be used to describe liquors, but Zodiac Black Cherry Vodka will have you singing a different tune. This handcrafted potato vodka is blended with bold natural cherry flavour using 100% locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy this gluten-free and American-made vodka alongside your tried and true tequilas in a combined vodka and tequila margarita. Make every cocktail you make one to remember when you shop online with CaskCartel.com.

Sangria Margarita -

Ingredients:

● 4 ounces Zodiac Black Cherry Vodka

● 1 ounce tequila

● 8 strawberries (sliced)

● 1 lime (juiced)

● 2 oranges (juiced)

● 1 ounce orange liqueur

● coarse salt (or sugar)

Add sliced strawberries and lime juice into a shaker, smash the berries. Then fill the shaker with ice, the Zodiac Black Cherry Vodka, orange juice, a splash of tequila and orange liqueur. Shake well and serve.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



