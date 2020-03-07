CaskCartel.com Introduces St Germain Elderflower Liqueur As Your Next Cocktail Must-Have

Order Online | Get Delivered | St. Patty's Day | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

UNITED STATES, March 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you agree with this notion or not, spring is officially in the air as the last week of February begins to run its course. Spring is a time for fresh starts and new beginnings, which is why CaskCartel.com is ready to supply the perfect liquor for that cocktail you’ve been wanting to try your bartending skills on. From tried and true favorites to trending new cocktails, Cask Cartel pairs your must-try cocktail with the ideal bottle to start with. With easy mobile friendly online ordering and doorstep delivery, CaskCartel.com makes your at-home bar a place to bring your friends and family to without the hassle of liquor store runs to supply it. Make this year one for the books when you shop online with Cask Cartel.

Widow Jane 10 Year Old Single Barrel Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

Start the beginning of these warmer months off with an ode to winter and a bottle of Widow Jane 10 Year Old Single Barrel Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey. Smaller than small-batch, Widow Jane’s 10 Year Old was awarded Gold for ‘Bourbon over 6 years’ at the 2018 Whiskies of the World Awards. Hand assembled in Brooklyn using the richest and rarest straight bourbons from Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana, it is only ever produced in five barrel batches and proofed with mineral water from the legendary Rosendale Mines of New York. Try this bottle in those spring-themed whiskey drinks you’ve probably read about as you peered out the window waiting for March’s arrival.

St Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Nothing says spring like a bouquet of flowers, until you own a bottle of St Germain Elderflower Liqueur. The secret to this sweet treat is elderflower blossoms hand picked in the foothills of the Alps. To gather the elderflowers needed to distill St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, a team of 40 to 50 workers head to the French countryside to pick the blossoms. The window for picking the flowers is short, lasting only a few weeks in the spring. Whether you’re googling when this year’s bloom season is set to happen, or just wanting a taste of spring, this Elderflower Liqueur is the perfect addition to your plans. Plus, you’d be surprised at how many elderflower cocktails you can start concocting once you get your hands on this bottle.

Zodiac Vodka

Keep this season light with Zodiac Vodka. As one of the few potato vodkas out there it is even rarer that it is American. This vodka is produced in Idaho from potatoes and distilled in a four column fractional distillation still then filtered through birch charcoal. This Zodiac Vodka is then cut to 80 proof with Rocky Mountain spring water. Make your spring awakening just that much rosier when you order a bottle of Zodiac Vodka for your home-bar. The palate is sweet and slightly oily on the tongue, leading to a lingering warmth and offering a nice tingle to the lips at the finish. Any of your go-to vodka cocktails will feel elevated when you add this vodka to the mix. Shop your spring-time must-haves today through CaskCartel.com.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.





