Associa Hill Country Expands Team with Three New Community Managers

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country recently hired three new community managers, Kim Badal, Rhonda Ray, and Christina Ennis, in an effort to expand their team and better serve more clients in the Austin and San Antonio areas.



The new community managers have extensive experience in the community management industry. Their previous roles have included general manager, director of administrative services, and lifestyle coordinator.



“We are excited to have Kim, Rhonda, and Christina join the Associa Hill Country family,” stated Maria Simon, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Hill Country president. “Their combined experience and dedication to their clients will be a huge asset to the leadership team and their colleagues. We look forward to where their vision takes our branch in the future.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



