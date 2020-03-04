FIO Wins Best in Show at BitAngels Pitch Competition during CoinAgenda Caribbean

Fourth Annual Puerto Rico cryptocurrency investor conference recognizes top blockchain projects

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Via Blockchain Wire] [CoinAgenda Caribbean] BitAngels, a global investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced the winner of the “Best in Show” category at its blockchain startup pitch competition during CoinAgenda Caribbean, the leading global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors, traders, digital currency funds and innovation executives since 2014.

FIO, the Foundation for Interwallet Operability, was given the top honor at the BitAngels pitch competition on Feb 27 in Old San Juan, beating out strong pitch competitors Tacen, Qubicles, DexGrid, Levidge, and Keychain. Presented by FIO Managing Director Luke Stokes, FIO is a consortium of leading wallets, exchange, and crypto payment processors supporting the FIO Protocol.

FIO was awarded two complimentary tickets to the next CoinAgenda conference, a free press release on press release distribution service partner, Blockchain Wire, and also earned a complimentary exhibitor booth at a future CoinAgenda conference.

"We were proud to have so many entrepreneurs and investors from Canada to Caymans participate in this fourth annual showcase of the region's best blockchain technologies and thought leadership, and we look forward to growing it in future years, as North America's Blockchain Island increases in its influence," said Michael Terpin, founder of CoinAgenda and CEO of San Juan based global blockchain services company, Transform Group.

Michael Terpin also co-founded BitAngels with David Johnston in 2013; and since then, it has grown from being the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups to the largest global angel network. Marked by networking and short pitches by startup founders to investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community, BitAngels allows investors the unique chance to network and discover new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

Companies interested in presenting at a BitAngels event can apply here. Companies undergo a due diligence process by the BitAngels team to ensure quality presentations at every BitAngels event. There is no cost to apply or to present. For a full list of upcoming events, please visit www.bitangels.network.

About BitAngels

BitAngels (www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.





# # #

Erika erika@bitangels.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.