SSSTC reveals sample availability of PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC), formerly LITE-ON Storage SBG, an established leader in the vibrant solid-state drive (SSD) market, today announced the sample availability of its latest NVMeTM PCIe® Gen 4 SSD, CA6 Series.



Delivering up to 16 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s), double the data transfer speeds of its predecessor, PCIe Gen 4 is expected to satisfy, to a large degree, the demands of high-speed servers, gaming platforms, graphics and data centers.

The ceaseless data growth from connected devices in today’s Internet-of-Things (IoT) and the rise in the number of smart applications has greatly increased the load on the cloud infrastructure and therefore triggered the growth of the edge computing market. According to Gartner*, it is projected to reach $16.5 million by 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.8%. With the benefits of NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSDs, real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data for edge computing will be dramatically faster in response and more cost-efficient.



“With edge infrastructure being one of the main growth engines in the server and storage market, PCIe Gen4 has arrived at a really opportune time,” said Darlo Perez, Managing Director, Americas region, SSSTC. “CA6 Series offers significant overall performance improvements, mainly low latency, low power consumption and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). SSSTC continues with its commitment in providing remarkable SSD solutions to the growing demand for edge access and interconnectivity at very high speed with lower consumption.”



CA6 Series M.2 NVMe SSDs

The CA6 series delivers superior speeds of up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS random read/write and up to 7,000/6,000 MB/w sequential read/write. It comes in a compact yet powerful M.2 2280 form factor and offers capacity of up to 2TB. CA6 is ideal for large-scale data center deployments, cloud and edge computing, web servers and audio/video streaming. It supports all mandatory NVMe command specifications and optional commands (Write correctable, Dataset management).



CA6 is originally scheduled to take center stage at our booth at the 2020 OCP Global Summit, San Jose Convention Center, March 4-5. The event has been cancelled due to increased assessment of the risk of spread and impact of COVID-19 to very high at the global level.

To learn more about the upcoming SSDs, please contact Christine.hsing@ssstc.com or Mylene.mazza@ssstc.com



* Global Edge Computing Market Projected to Garner $16.55 Bn by 2025 at 32.8% CAGR, Says AMR

About Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC)

A subsidiary of LITE-ON Group, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation is a global leader in the design, development and manufacturing of Solid-State Drives (SSDs) for PC Client, Enterprise, Cloud and Edge Computing, Industrial and Automotive solutions.

Available in a variety of interfaces and form factors to deliver the right product for the right application, SSSTC’s SSD solutions are highly customizable using industry-leading key components. Designed for innovation, built for quality, and chosen for performance, all SSDs are 100 percent manufactured in-house utilizing state-of-the art facilities in Taiwan. SSSTC is committed to quality, innovation, and manufacturing excellence. Additional information about: www.ssstc.com

