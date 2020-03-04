Ferrari publishes agenda for the 2020 AGM

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), March 4, 2020 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will take place on April 16, 2020 in Amsterdam.

Ferrari’s AGM notice and explanatory notes and other AGM materials are available under the section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com , where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.







1 The 2019 Annual Report and the annual report on Form 20-F are available on the Company’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ) at http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/results/reports and at http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/regulatory-filings-and-press-releases/sec-filings . The AGM notice, explanatory notes and other AGM materials are available on the corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/shareholders-meetings .





Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.