Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 9th Annual Killer Content Awards

36 B2B Brands Spotlighted For Their Dedication To Creative, Buyer-Focused Storytelling & Marketing

/EIN News/ -- HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand Gen Report has unveiled the winners of its ninth annual Killer Content Awards (KCAs) . Since 2012, the KCAs have spotlighted B2B brands that are pushing creative limits, embracing new storytelling methods, formats and campaign strategies, to better engage audiences through their content. The 36 winners were announced during an exclusive cocktail reception at the 2020 B2B Marketing Exchange in Scottsdale, Ariz.



Garnering approximately 150 nominations, the Demand Gen Report editorial and design team worked diligently to select their list of finalists, which include established brands such as Equifax and disruptive tech companies like Clio .



“As far as the judging process goes, this year was perhaps the most difficult year to date,” noted Alicia Esposito, Senior Content Strategist of Demand Gen Report and coordinator of the KCAs. “This alone reaffirms that B2B brands are really stepping up their game and testing new tactics to better reach and resonate with their audiences. We’re living in an age of digital deluge, but these brands truly stood out from the pack.”



One company that especially rose to the top was Nitto, Inc., which was recognized as the 2020 B2B’s Choice Award winner. The company’s Americas Discovery Center was selected as a community favorite due to its innovative use of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and personalization, to create an immersive physical experience.



“Nitto is an example of a brand that brought the best of digital and physical together to guide buyers through a comprehensive story,” Esposito explained. “The company put visitors in charge of the journey, allowing them to customize their experience to their wants and needs.”



Nitto and all other winners are spotlighted in Demand Gen Report’s Killer Content Awards Report .

The complete list of winners includes:



Account-Based Marketing Campaign:

JLL

RingCentral

Agency Partnership:

Intelligent Demand & GTT

Medtronic

Audio Content:

Lola.com

VAuto

Buyer-Focused Content:

MomentFeed

Optum

Cause Marketing:

Playbuzz

Channel Partner Marketing:

Cisco Partner Marketing

Samsung Electronics America

Customer Lifecycle Marketing:

SAP Concur

Design Concept/Theme:

NTT

SmartVault

Influencer Marketing:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

SAP

Interactive Content:

Bython Media

DXC Technology

Measurable ROI:

ID Wholesaler

OSIsoft

Multi-Touch Campaign:

Cisco Webex Collaboration

Manheim

Nurture Campaign:

Carbon Black

Paycor

Packaged/Bundled Content:

Equifax

Nitto, Inc.

Research-Based Content:

Clio

Walker Sands

Sales Enablement Content:

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

U.S. Cellular for Business

Short-Form Content:

Bottomline Technologies

Russel Reynolds Associates

Social Amplification:

Flexport

Refinitiv

Video Content:

6sense

Experian

B2B’s Choice Award:

Nitto, Inc.

About The 2020 B2B Marketing Exchange

Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange is a multi-day educational event focused on improving B2B marketing and sales strategies and results. The event includes six targeted educational tracks: the popular Content2Conversion Conference; the Demand Gen Summit; ABM In Action Live; Sales Impact Summit; Digital Strategy; and Channel Marketing. This year’s conference took place February 24-26, 2020 at The Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Ariz.



About Demand Gen Report

Demand Gen Report is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts.

Contact:

Sheri Butts

sheri@gthreecom.com

O: 201.257.8528 x248

C: 973.842.7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4563fc2c-5067-4346-a40a-b35bf5151e53





Demand Gen Report 2020 Killer Content Awards Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 9th Annual Killer Content Awards



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.