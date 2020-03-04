Hotel Equities Announces Plans for New Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in British Columbia, Canada

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hotel Equities (HE) announced plans for the development of a new Four Points by Sheraton hotel to be located in Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada. The new hotel is owned and being developed by We Wai Kai Nation. Hotel Equities is providing development services for the new-build and will operate the hotel upon opening. This property will be the ninth Four Points-branded property in HE’s growing portfolio.

“We are so proud to partner with We Wai Kai on this new hotel,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE. “Their vision to create much-needed accommodations aligned with We Wai Kai’s mission will be enhanced through their decision to partner with one of Marriott’s most loved brands, Four Points by Sheraton. We look forward to further promoting their culture through this new development.”

With construction slated to begin in Q3 of this year, the forthcoming Four Points by Sheraton-Campbell River will combine Four Points’ classic-modern aesthetic with a timeless nod to the natural serenity inspired by the oceanside communities of Campbell River and the Discovery Islands. Travelers, shoppers, outdoor adventurers, and marine enthusiasts alike will experience five star accommodations nestled in a unique town-by-the-sea.

The We Wai Kai culture is proud to be foundationally rooted in their ancestral history as they look to the future to ensure their next generation is able to thrive in modern society. We Wai Kai Chief, Brian Assu, sees several economic benefits to stem from the new development including job creation and economic prosperity which are of utmost importance to Chief Assu. “In addition to contributing to building a diversified economy, our ability to lift up our community by providing capacity building opportunities supports our overall mission. We couldn’t be more pleased to bring our vision to fruition with the support of the world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott, and with the operational expertise Hotel Equities provides.”

Campbell River is nicknamed the “Salmon Capital of the World” and is located on Vancouver Island at the southern end of the Discovery Passage – the 16 mile long channel and key shipping route is off the coast of mainland British Columbia. Campbell River has a population of approximately 36,000 people and is located 230 miles northwest of Vancouver, Canada’s third largest metropolitan area and home to nearly 2.5 million people.

