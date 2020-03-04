Greystone Health Celebrates Open House of The Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation Center

State-of-the-art skilled nursing facility opens to patients

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Health, an industry-leading healthcare management company, celebrated the open house of its newest skilled nursing facility in Clermont on February 20. Around 300 guests from the community attended the open house celebration and ribbon-cutting event at this innovative rehabilitation center.



Located at 1775 Hooks Street in Clermont, the new resort-style center offers various nursing services as well as specialized orthopedic, cardiac and stroke rehabilitation programs.

Greystone Health manages 43 facilities throughout Florida, Illinois and Missouri. The Clermont location represents Greystone Health’s third center located in Lake County.

“We are excited to bring our reputation of excellence to the Clermont market and are thrilled to be a resource to the community,” said Julie Dawkins, Senior Vice President of Operations, Greystone Health.

The Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation Center features 80 beds with 40 private and 20 semi-private suites occupying more than 60,000 square feet. The tranquil courtyard features an occupational therapy mobility garden, with abundant foliage and ample seating, creating a unique space to relax and visit with family and friends.

This spacious center includes a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym, as well as a movie cinema with a surround-sound theater. Personalized dining is provided by trained culinary staff, including bistro dining services. Thoughtful amenities and a resort-like atmosphere add to residents’ healing process and quality of life.

For more information, contact The Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation Center at 352-717-7980.

About Greystone Health

Greystone Health manages a healthcare network comprised of skilled nursing, assisted living and supportive living communities, outpatient rehabilitation, home health services and private duty services. With locations across Florida, Illinois and Missouri, Greystone is committed to providing only the highest quality customer service and patient care.

Media Contact:

Karen Marotta

212-896-9149

Karen.marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.