Power Solutions International’s 6.0-liter engine featured by Isuzu Commercial Truck of America during Work Truck Show 2020

The engine powers Isuzu’s brand-new Class 5 N-Series Gas trucks

/EIN News/ -- WOOD DALE, Ill., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, is featuring its engine products in conjunction with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. during the Work Truck Show.



PSI supplies the 6.0-liter engine built from a General Motors Vortec V-8 block that is customized by PSI to Isuzu specifications. The engine is mated to an Allison 1000 RDS transmission with power take-off (PTO) gear.

The engine – which produces 311 hp at 4,900 RPM and 353.0 ft-lb of torque at 4,150 RPM – powers the brand-new N-Series Gas trucks, unveiled by Isuzu on March 4th during the show. The Class 5 N-Series Gas trucks include two models: the NQR Gas, which has a target gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 17,650 pounds; and the NRR Gas, which has a target GVWR of 19,500 pounds.

"We're excited to partner with Isuzu on their new N-Series Gas model," said John Miller, CEO of PSI. "Isuzu Commercial Truck of America is an industry leader for low cab forward trucks and this latest launch continues our collective mission in delivering durable, high-performance products for the transportation market."

Production of the new trucks is anticipated to begin Q4 2020. The engine is designed for a 200,000-mile lifespan. Chassis options include landscaping, dump, refrigerated or box van bodies; fleet operators and owners can also choose between a standard cab with seating for three or a crew cab with seating for up to seven people. Other features include new backup and camera options including a camera that offers a 131-degree horizontal viewing angle and 103-degree vertical viewing angle.

“We are excited to grow our gas N-Series line-up with this move into the class 5 market,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “We launched the class 3 and 4 gas N-Series in 1994 and it has become an increasingly important part of our sales and we see that trend continuing in the future. Having two class 5 gas N-Series offerings (the NQR and NRR) will further allow us to meet customer needs and grow our footprint in the class 3-5 medium duty segment.”

Isuzu will display its new powered trucks in Booth #4639 throughout the show, which runs through March 6 in the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Ind. For more information about the 2020 Work Truck Show, visit www.worktruckshow.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.



For more information, visit www.psiengines.com.



About Isuzu Trucks

Isuzu commercial trucks have been the best-selling low cab forward trucks in America every year since 1986. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. is the distributor of Isuzu commercial vehicles in the United States and is a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. For more information, call (866) 441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com



