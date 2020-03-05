Stamford Urby announces strategic partnership with Compass Furnished Apartments

Furnished Apartment at Stamford Urby

Two like-minded brands join forces to deliver a unique take on hospitality.

Urby is always on the pulse of innovation and hospitality, so accommodating short-term leases or what the market necessitates is always within our mission.” — Jason Pennypacker, General Manager, Stamford Urby

STAMFORD, CT, USA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stamford Urby, the new environmentally-minded modern apartment building in Downtown Stamford, announced a partnership with corporate furnished apartment provider Compass Furnished Apartments. Recognized for its attention to detail and their forward thinking take on hospitality, Compass provides furnished apartments within long term tenant apartment complexes, providing an added amenity to residents, while facilitating lodging for short term travel needs. The partnership underscores Stamford Urby’s commitment to creating an out of the box take on living.

“Urby is excited to announce its partnership with Compass Furnished Apartments to not only offer an additional amenity to its residents to utilize, but to also help meet the high demand of short term furnished apartment requests by numerous local business + companies within the area. Urby is always on the pulse of innovation and hospitality, so accommodating short-term leases or what the market necessitates is always within our mission.” said Jason Pennypacker, General Manager, Stamford Urby.

The Urby concept is a complete re-think of the residential rental-housing concept that is design driven, tailored to fit every neighborhood and developed with the needs of the contemporary urban renter in mind. As a highlight of the partnership, Stamford Urby residents can benefit from this newly added amenity; a furnished apartment guest suite in their building, perfect for family or friends visiting for a few days.

Compass Furnished Apartments is known for their attention to detail and ability to create a seamless and stress free living experience for short term residents. Their clientele of corporate business travelers looking for tailored, modern and environmentally driven buildings will support the short term requests outside of long term Urby residents.

“At Compass, we measure our success as much as our impact on the communities we serve as by our sales and profits. When forming partnerships, we look for like-minded brands that put thought into each step of the guest experience as well as their community,” said Chris Fleming, Compass Furnished Apartments CEO. “We feel that Urby perfectly marries into our Compass guest experience, and we are excited to be part of their community and offering.”

The furnished apartment guest suites are available to rent as of March 3rd, 2020.

About Stamford Urby

Offering bright and airy rentals in the heart of Downtown Stamford. With modern fixtures and appliances, ceiling-high windows, hardwood floors, and lots of built-in storage, you can make the most of every square foot. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base. Lush spaces with bamboo gardens and stone paths offer the calm of the outdoors amid the hustle of downtown Stamford. Check out the saltwater pool, sundeck, grills for BBQs, and fireplace for evening hangs. Go ahead, take it outside. Beyond the comforts of home, there’s a whole world of (un)common spaces to do what you love. Grab a coffee or wine down after a long day at Roost Kitchen + Coffee in the lobby. Hit the gym or see what’s cooking in the Urby Kitchen, hosting an ongoing lineup of fun events. If you can enjoy it out there, it’s in here.

https://www.urby.com/stamford

About Compass Furnished Apartments

Compass is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. We create immersive, elevated experiences by bringing the best of your personal home to your temporary one. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology, sustainable business practices, and heightened experience factor lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs. Visit, www.compasscorp.com for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.