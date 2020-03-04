Cote d’Ivoire / Usa :Flourishing bilateral cooperation

Energy, agribusiness, healthcare, drinking water, education...... these are all sectors that testify to the dynamic cooperation between Côte d’Ivoire and the United States of America. This flourishing cooperation is multifaceted. One of the latest major actions to date is the convening of the AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) summit in August 2019. Added to this is the signing of several memorandums of understanding, amounting to 2,724 billion CFA francs earmarked for the implementation of various projects.

During his visit to Côte d’Ivoire in July 2018 the US Undersecretary of Commerce, Gilbert Kaplan, signed an agreement for improving the competitiveness of customs services and a grant protocol for financing feasibility studies in the energy sector. At the end of 2018, Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcel Amon-Tanoh, and the US Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington regarding the implementation of various projects (agriculture, industry, transport and energy).

Lastly, in January 2020, my meeting with Kimberly A. Reed, Chairman and President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), focused on the conditions for the establishment of a partnership for the import of USA-made goods and services to Côte d’Ivoire.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.