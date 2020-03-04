Safe Fleet Acquires Commercial Fleet Upfitter American Midwest Fleet Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BELTON, Mo., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Fleet, a leading global provider of safety and productivity solutions for fleet vehicles, expands fleet upfit capabilities for the Commercial Vehicle market by acquiring American Midwest Fleet Solutions (AMFS).



AMFS is a pre-eminent provider of in-field installation and service of safety, security, navigation, tracking and communications products as well as ladder racks and other specialty, custom truck equipment and electronics, for commercial vehicle fleets. AMFS has been providing its SMARTFIT™ field upfitting solutions to customers for over 25 years. Their long-standing relationship with 30+ strategic installation partners and 1,500 installation providers creates an extensive network across the US and Canada, making them the go-to North American field upfitter for any commercial fleet anywhere at any time.

“AMFS has built strong working relationships with nearly every upfitter, ship-thru facility, and leasing company in America,” says Mike Schulte, President of Safe Fleet. “Their full-service sales and installation expertise adds to Safe Fleet’s strong base and growing capacity for in-field fleet safety equipment service and installation.”

AMFS products and expertise complement Safe Fleet’s Commercial Vehicle video and safety solutions portfolio. Their patented FlexGuard™ mesh partitions for light-duty fleet vehicles provide Safe Fleet the capability of offering interior storage solutions for a customer’s entire vehicle fleet when paired with Safe Fleet’s American Van® branded line of commercial van and truck cargo containment products. AMFS video camera and fleet tracking service and installation expertise increase Safe Fleet’s ability to provide end-to-end safety and security upfitting, remote diagnostics, and preventative maintenance and monitoring services for the Commercial Vehicle market. This acquisition will build on existing synergies already established between AMFS and Safe Fleet’s Rear View Safety™ (RVS™) brand for fleet video, tracking, and vehicle safety sensor upfits and service on commercial vehicles.

“We are extremely excited to join the Safe Fleet family,” said Teresa Miller, one of the founders of AMFS. “Safe Fleet and AMFS share a mutual commitment to ensure Commercial Fleet operators are safe and productive. We are proud to be part of Safe Fleet’s journey to establishing a national footprint of product install and aftermarket service locations to better service all of our customers.”

AMFS’ founders, Dave and Teresa Miller, will remain with the business, joining Safe Fleet’s Commercial Vehicle Group.

“The addition of American Midwest Fleet Solutions is yet another important step in Safe Fleet becoming the leading Smart Safety Solutions company for fleet vehicles,” adds Schulte. “AMFS greatly expands our ability to provide safety solution installation and service to any fleet customer regardless of their location across the USA and Canada.”

About Safe Fleet

Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet is the leading provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. Their best-of-breed smart solutions form an integrated safety platform for fleets of every type – School Bus, Transit, Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, Work Truck, Truck & Trailer, Construction, Agriculture, Waste & Recycling, Industrial and Military. With a broad portfolio of market-leading brands,1,700 employees and 14 manufacturing locations, Safe Fleet continues to innovate and deliver the smart safety solutions that fleets need to survive and thrive in a changing world – and ensure that drivers, passengers, and everyone around them arrive home safely. Safe Fleet is driving safety forward for today’s and tomorrow’s fleets. For more information visit www.safefleet.net . Safe Fleet is a portfolio company of Oak Hill Capital Partners.

About American Midwest Fleet Solutions

Located in Lone Jack, MO, American Midwest Fleet Solutions (AMFS) is a North American upfitter working for the fleet services industry since 1990. AMFS established itself in the upfitting industry by first installing vehicle security systems, then expanding product and service offerings to become the leading provider of installation and service of safety, security, navigation, tracking, and communications products in fleet vehicles. They provide Fleet Management Companies (FMCs) with turnkey services for the execution of fleet upfit and component installation for commercial fleet vehicles, leveraging an extensive network of 30+ strategic installation partners and 1500 network installers across the country.) Visit www.ammfleetsolutions.com for more info.

About Oak Hill Capital Partners

Oak Hill is a private equity firm managing funds with more than $14 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception from leading global endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, consultants, and family offices. Over the past 30+ years, the professionals at Oak Hill and its predecessors have invested in 90 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Consumer, Retail & Distribution; Industrials; Media & Communications; and Services. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit www.oakhillcapital.com .

Contact Information:

Lori Jetha

Director of Marketing

ljetha@safefleet.net

877.630.7366



