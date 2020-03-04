Gateway Ranked Top-Performing IR Advisor for SPACs

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study by SPAC Research , the premier resource for information on U.S.-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), Gateway SPAC clients traded at the highest average stock price when analyzing all U.S. SPAC IPOs with closed deals since 2015.

The study also analyzed all SPAC IPOs during this period with and without an external IR advisor. The results show SPACs with an external firm have clearly performed better, trading at an average price of $9.01 versus $6.10 without external help.



While SPAC Research’s study analyzed only U.S.-listed issuers, over the past two years, Gateway has represented nine SPACs in both the U.S. and Canada. The firm’s leadership position reflects the decision to bring its comprehensive approach to investor relations to the SPAC arena.



“A couple years ago, we recognized the SPAC structure fits in well with the outsourced IR model, as a number of companies have benefited from our unique, hands-on approach,” said Cody Slach, Gateway Senior Managing Director and head of the firm’s SPAC practice. “There are over 80 U.S.-listed SPACs with nearly $17 billion of dry powder to put to work, making the competition for investors’ mindshare and capital a significant hurdle to overcome.

“On the whole, our SPAC clients have fared well in this arena thanks to our extensive efforts in exposing our companies to the right audience. Some examples of our dedicated, hands-on approach include introductions to fundamental investors, some of whom can be off-the-radar from sector-specific holders, as well as providing exposure to the sell-side community early in the de-SPAC process.

“Understanding the various nuances of SPACs and advising our clients on best practices is another important component to our success. We recognize IR is not the only important variable to successful trading, but we are confident our proactive process is strongly correlated.”

In addition to Gateway’s leading SPAC practice, the form holds a SPAC track at its annual Gateway Conference. Click to listen to the webcast of last year’s panel, SPAC Attack - An Underappreciated & Compelling Risk/Reward Asset Class . To obtain a copy of the transcript, please email Conference@Gatewayir.com .

