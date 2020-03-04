AposTherapy® Partners With Three Physical Therapy Providers in Queens to Bring a Non-Surgical, Drug-Free Solution to Knee and Lower Back Pain Sufferers in New York

Clinics in Astoria, Bayside and Glen Oaks now offer the clinically proven AposTherapy® program, which is FDA cleared for treating knee osteoarthritis. AposTherapy® combines a foot-worn patented medical device and treatment program to address pain at the source and re-educate the muscles for a healthier walking pattern.

/EIN News/ -- Queens, N.Y., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AposTherapy® has partnered with three local physical therapy providers to bring New York residents suffering from knee and lower back pain conditions a non-invasive, drug-free alternative to surgery.

The AposTherapy® program is now available at these Queens, New York clinics:

All Hands on Physical Therapy: 267-17 Hillside Ave., Glen Oaks, NY 11004

Sungil Hong PT: 42-32 Francis Lewis Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361

Hands of Hope: 25-31 Steinway St., Astoria, NY 11103

Apostherapy® is FDA cleared for treating knee osteoarthritis and qualifies as a wellness device for use with other musculoskeletal conditions such as lower back pain.

AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels, combining a treatment program and a foot-worn, patented medical device that patients wear for approximately an hour a day while going about their regular routine. The treatment addresses the underlying causes of the pain, not just the symptoms, by reducing load on the painful areas of the knee and re-training the muscles. Over time, AposTherapy® corrects abnormal walking patterns even when not actively wearing the device.

Clinical studies have shown significant reduction in pain and improvement in function and quality of life, as well as significant reduction in pain medication use.

"There is a growing need for a non-surgical and opioid-free knee pain treatment that can clinically benefit patients while economically benefiting payers and providers. The AposTherapy® treatment program meets those needs, and is uniquely convenient in that it doesn't interrupt the patient's daily life," said Dr. Cliff Bleustein, CEO and President of AposTherapy®. "These new partnerships provide a remarkable opportunity for the clinics to take the lead and meet the growing need for knee pain relief without drugs or invasive procedures."

About AposTherapy®

AposTherapy® is an innovative, FDA cleared treatment for knee osteoarthritis and qualifies as a wellness device for use with other musculoskeletal conditions such as lower back pain. AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels. Using a foot-worn patented medical device as part of a daily treatment program, the treatment addresses the underlying causes of pain by shifting pressure away from painful areas and providing a long-lasting neuromuscular effect by re-educating muscles to a healthier walking pattern, even when not actively wearing the device.

By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy® has shown in extensive clinical research that patients can achieve significant pain relief as well as an improvement to their daily function and quality of life.

