In-Car Infotainment Market to Reach $21.53 Billion by 2026 at 8.3% CAGR: AMR

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: Surge in adoption of smartphones and increase in use of cloud technology have boosted the growth of the global in-car infotainment market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-car infotainment market accounted for $11.14 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to garner $21.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in adoption of smartphones and rise in use of cloud technology have boosted the growth of the global in-car infotainment market. However, increase in cost and lack of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity hinder the market. On the contrary, the trend of connected car devices, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and the trend of connected car devices would open new opportunities in the coming future.

Request Report Sample PDF of In-Car Infotainment Market At https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/709

The global in-car infotainment market is segmented on the basis of installation type, component, and geography. Based on installation type, the market is divided on the basis of OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the study period. However, the aftermarket segment dominated the market, holding the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of components, the market is categorized into hardware and software. The hardware segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for two-thirds of the total revenue. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The global in-car infotainment market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

Enquire More About In-Car Infotainment Market At https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/709



The global in-car infotainment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Audi AG, Visteon Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Volkswagen Group.

Avenue | The Market Research Library Access



Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.



Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.



Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.