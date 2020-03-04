Pliops Adds David Nagle to Advisory Board

Cloud Storage Influencer to Guide Cloud Architecture Vision, Facilitate Collaboration with Other Technology Innovators

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology innovator Pliops today announced that David Nagle has joined its advisory board. One of the key influencers in the creation of exabyte-scale databases and storage solutions for the hyperscale world, Nagle brings experience derived from senior positions with Facebook, Google and Panasas as well as his tenure as an assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University.



In his role as an advisor to Pliops, Nagle will guide the company’s vision for the evolution of cloud architecture and facilitate collaboration with other like-minded technology innovators. The appointment of Nagle to its advisory board signals that Pliops is ramping up its resources as it moves into the next stage: preparing its storage processor for broad deployment.

With its new class of storage processors, Pliops is transforming data center infrastructure to deliver greatly increased scalability and decreased cost of data services. When compared to conventional approaches, Pliops’ advanced storage processors enable cloud and enterprise customers to access data over 100x faster and eliminate 90% of costly writes, while using just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. This solves the scalability challenges raised by the cloud data explosion, the increasing data requirements of operational databases, real time analytics and edge applications – and the end of Moore’s Law.

Prior to joining the Pliops advisory board, Nagle spent three years as the director of core data storage systems at Facebook. There, Nagle focused on scaling existing storage systems and building new storage systems to support billions of users, developing storage architectures that enable low-latency access and analysis of data for globally distributed systems. Before Facebook, Nagle spent 10 years as director and lead of Google's internal and cloud storage systems, where he was responsible for product direction, software development efforts, and collaboration with operations teams to manage both internal and external cloud storage. Prior to Google, Nagle worked for Panasas, where he was the lead architect behind the company’s revolutionary scalable file system that changed the object-based storage paradigm.

“David is a recognized leader among hyperscale service providers and has a strong track record of success in the storage industry,” said Uri Beitler, chief executive officer of Pliops. “We are excited to tap into David’s knowledge, as well as his experience collaborating across the industry. His guidance will accelerate Pliops’ efforts to break new technology barriers and accelerate database storage functions.”

“As data and compute demand increases, a new way of scaling is needed,” said Nagle. “Pliops’ novel architecture creates the closest possible connection between application and flash storage, eliminating decades of accumulated legacy application, file system and storage layers and the associated inefficiencies. I am excited to work with Pliops to drive the next generation of accelerated datacenters.”

About Pliops

Founded in 2017, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Its technology addresses skyrocketing data volumes and solves the slowing compute performance problem. The company's Storage Processor is built upon a groundbreaking patent-pending approach that accelerates storage functions. Focused on creating the next wave of the accelerated data center, the Pliops Storage Processor enables cloud and enterprise customers to access data up to 100 times faster – using just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. With Pliops technology, databases, analytics and other data-intensive applications are able to reach their full potential. Investors include Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, Mellanox, and Xilinx.

