Verisk Expands Inspection Collaboration Tool, OneXperience, to Commercial Lines

Verisk InsurTech Solution Enables Real-Time Identification and Verification of Building Characteristics, Helping Insurers Underwrite with Greater Speed and Precision

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, announced today the expansion of its new InsurTech solution OneXperience™ into commercial insurance. This expansion will enable agents and businesses to engage and closely collaborate with insurers by sharing video surveys of commercial properties in real time, helping insurers and their customers accelerate the underwriting process.



“Commercial property insurers often rely on sight-unseen or unverified data when underwriting a policy, especially since conducting in-person surveys of some properties can be time-consuming and expensive and can delay quotes,” said Maroun Mourad, president of global underwriting at Verisk. “OneXperience provides agents and policyholders with the ability to conduct live-feed video surveys of commercial properties in collaboration with insurers. Insurers can improve digital engagement with customers and make quicker underwriting decisions with confidence.”

OneXperience provides insurers with the ability to engage digitally, empowering them to conduct real-time virtual surveys of commercial buildings, obtain critical insights, and share photos, forms, and documents with all stakeholders. OneXperience, launched last year for home inspections, is built on proven virtual technology: Shared architecture, already used by many insurers for claim settlement through Verisk’s ClaimXperience® platform, is now enabled to facilitate workflow integration throughout the policy life cycle from quote to claim.

With OneXperience, insurers can direct the survey to reveal granular details on potential risks and eliminate the gaps between actual conditions at the property and the coverage being provided. Insurers can also use OneXperience to request that Verisk review data submitted through the platform and provide analysis. The platform can be used by agents and insureds at multiple points of engagement from quote to renewal.

For more information, visit http://www.verisk.com/onexperience-cl .

.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com .





Contact: Brett Garrison Edelman (for Verisk) 917-639-4903 Brett.Garrison@edelman.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.