BeyondTrust Receives Cloud Computing Excellence Award

BeyondTrust honored for Cloud innovation by Cloud Computing Magazine

Award recognizes use cases that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in differentiated services and solutions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named BeyondTrust as a 2019 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine. The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solution to market.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce BeyondTrust as a recipient of the 9th Annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “BeyondTrust is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

“With more than 2,200 BeyondTrust customer SaaS deployments in our portfolio, we are thrilled to be recognized by Cloud Computing Magazine for our cloud-focused innovations,” said Daniel DeRosa, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “We strive to give customers the best the cloud has to offer – high availability, security, access, and scalability, while removing the overhead of managing infrastructure. We have found cloud deployment to be critical to an increasing number of our privilege access management (PAM) customers, who discover security, growth and productivity benefits from this approach.”

Chili Security, a provider of technology support services, was nominated by BeyondTrust for their use of BeyondTrust Remote Support in their business.

“BeyondTrust's automated features make it possible for each technician to handle more jobs, reducing labor costs,” said Michael Hede, Technical Leader at Chili Security. “Given Chili Security’s rapid growth, we estimate that if it hadn’t made the switch to BeyondTrust, we would need four times the employees we have now to service our expanding customer base.”

BeyondTrust’s SaaS-based solutions enable organizations to realize faster time to value from their Privileged Access Management deployments by reducing the burden of infrastructure maintenance and freeing up IT resources. Whether customers’ infrastructure is entirely in the cloud or a hybrid model, BeyondTrust’s offers flexible deployment models that work in their environment. For more information visit: www.beyondtrust.com/solutions.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

