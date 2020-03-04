Emergent BioSolutions Selects Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite as Its Global eClinical Suite

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is pleased to announce its engagement with Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life by providing specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services that address public health threats.



Andrew Schachter, Founder & CEO of Axiom, shared, “Axiom is passionate about giving sponsors solutions that harness the power of their data to drive clinical research. We deliver technology and services to innovative life sciences organizations to provide them with the information that they need – in real-time – so that they are empowered with the robust and timely insights which are required for compliance, effective trial conduct, and successful drug development. We are very pleased to build this relationship with Emergent and potentially be a long-term partner in meeting their evolving needs as they develop drugs that are critical to patient well-being and position them at the leading edge of infectious disease treatments.”



Paul-André de Lame, VP, Clinical Development at Emergent stated, “We are delighted to have found a fully integrated clinical suite that will allow us to scale up seamlessly while optimizing our processes to capitalize on the unmatched potential offered by Axiom’s Fusion platform.”

Meredith Frank-Molnia, Senior Director Clinical Management at Axiom, expressed, “We are integral partners to our sponsors, driving clinical development success through the unique combination of thoughtful planning, best-in-class Fusion eClinical technology, and our Axiom team members who are passionately dedicated to their trials.”

“Emergent has a distinctive position in the life sciences space with its focus on infectious disease and endemic illness. Their choice of Axiom’s unified technology platform to deploy end-to-end solutions quickly is a major source of pride for us and validates our mission,” further contributed Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director of Product Innovation at Axiom.

“We fully appreciate the importance and the trust that our clients place in us. Emergent is engaging us to empower their studies, which we know may affect generations to come. We look forward to a long-term strategic relationship with such an innovative and leading-edge client; one poised to have such significant impact to the health and well-being of so many,” concluded Andrew Schachter.



About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073



