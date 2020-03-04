Cerner to Webcast Investment Community Meeting

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced today it will host its 2020 Investment Community Meeting March 10, 2020, and make the live meeting available through a webcast. The webcast will begin at 9 a.m. ET and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. During this meeting, Cerner leadership will discuss the company’s business, market environment and long-term goals, and answer questions from the investment community. The webcast may include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters.



The audio webcast will be available live and archived on the Investor Relations section of Cerner’s website for at least 30 days following the webcast.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts

Cerner

Misti Preston, Director, External Communications & Public Relations, (816) 299-2037, Misti.Preston@cerner.com

Allan Kells, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, (816) 201-2445, AKells@cerner.com



