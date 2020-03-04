Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Reaches New Heights with Their Annual “Teddy Bears on Patrol” Program

County Federal Celebrates Unprecedented Success Through Annual Teddy Bears on Patrol

This holiday season, the program brought in more than 1,600 bears through generous donations from the philanthropic members of the County Federal family. The bears were distributed to local law enforcement agencies, school districts, and organizations such as Santa Clara County Social Services, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, and the Family Violence Center of San Jose to help bring joy to children suffering from trauma or illness.

“As a flagship program for County Federal, Teddy Bears on Patrol is the wonderful example of how our community and organization comes together every holiday season to support something great,” said Meilee Epler, County Federal’s VP of Communications and Brand Strategy. “We continue to be amazed by the power of something as small as a teddy bear to bring comfort to people of all ages, and to be able to do that thousands of times over gives us so much pride in our associates and our community.”

New teddy bears were donated from mid-October to mid-December at County Federal branches. Cash donations were also accepted from County Federal members, as the credit union arranged to have bears purchased on their behalf.

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For nearly 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

