CarGurus Announces Sixth Annual Top Rated Dealer Awards

Leading Automotive Shopping Site Recognizes Dealerships with Highest Customer Ratings

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) today announced its sixth annual list of CarGurus Top Rated Dealers. These awards are presented to car dealerships that received the highest average ratings from shoppers who submitted dealership reviews on the CarGurus platform. This year’s Top Rated Dealers received an average of 4.7 stars on a scale of one to five, signifying their priority in providing an excellent customer experience.

“As the trust and transparency pioneer in car shopping, CarGurus is delighted to recognize the dealerships that echo and live these same values,” said Ashley Karr, Vice President of B2B Marketing at CarGurus. “This distinction holds especially true for our Gold Award winners that have earned their Top Rated Dealer status for at least five consecutive years. This select group is clearly among the best in the industry when it comes to customer satisfaction, and we are honored to consider them partners.”

CarGurus’ Top Rated Dealer program has become an industry staple that gives dealers the opportunity to promote independent validation of their customer service excellence through verified customer reviews. These customer reviews help CarGurus provide the transparent experience that car shoppers have come to trust over the past ten-plus years.

Based on the success of last year’s inaugural e-book, “The Car Dealer’s Guide to Mastering Online Reputation Management,” CarGurus produced a second edition to provide the automotive retail industry with best practices around reputation management. The guide offers dealerships with information about topics such as requesting online reviews, monitoring reviews and integrating reviews into a dealership’s marketing strategy.

The informative guide can be downloaded here .

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com , Autotrader.com , Cars.com, TrueCar.com )). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.



