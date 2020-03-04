Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach USD 81.85 Billion by 2026, Market to Gain from Increasing Patient Population, Predicts Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report are Consort Medical plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., 3M, GOFIRE INC., Nemera, AptarGroup, Inc., Vectura Group plc and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market size is prognosticated to reach USD 81.85 billion by 2026 attributable to the increasing number of the patient population and the rising prevalence of pulmonary disorders worldwide. This information is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), and Nebulizers), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” As per the report’s description, the market size was USD 46.34 billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 to 2026.



What are the Key Objectives of this Report?

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market for nasal drug delivery systems and its various growth parameters. These include factors driving, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market. Besides this, the report discusses the competitive landscape and lists the names of players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them. Adoption of different strategies will help key players to strive for the leading position in the market. It also discusses the key segments in the market based on factors such as type, application, end user, distribution channel, and others. Additionally, the report provides insights into the market, major industry developments, and current Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market trends. It is available for sale on the company website.

Market Drivers:



Rising Awareness About Nasal Spray and its Benefits Will Help Market Gain Impetus

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among people is a major factor boosting the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases is also aiding to the expansion of the market for pulmonary drug delivery devices. Besides this, analyst at Fortune Business Insights™ says, “The increasing patient population and the rising demand for inhalers are encouraging companies to set up new manufacturing units. This is further expected to drive the overall market in the forecast period.”

On the flipside, lack of awareness about inhalers along with their usage, especially amongst the older population may cause hindrance to the overall market. Nevertheless, the rising awareness about the benefits of DPIs and MDIs is expected to help increase their popularity in the market. This, as a result, will give significant impetus to the market in the long run.





Regional Analysis



Europe to Dominate Owing to Rising Prevalence of Asthma

Geographically, the global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe is holding the largest share with a nasal drug delivery technology market revenue of USD 21.1 billion in 2018. This dominance is attributable to the increasing prevalence of asthma, coupled with the rise in awareness about nasal sprays and their benefits. Besides this, there is the rising popularity of inhalers in developing nations of this region, thereby boosting the regional market.

Apart from this, Asia Pacific market share is likely to attract significant Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market share owing to the rise in awareness campaigns about the use of inhalers and its benefits. Moreover, biopharma companies are utilizing novel technologies for introducing MDI and DPI into the regional market for higher revenue generation during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape –



Demand for Nasal Drug Products to Fuel as Companies Focus on Launching Eco-friendly Inhalers

Manufacturers of the intranasal drug delivery devices are focusing on new product launches to stand out in the market competition and are therefore investing huge sums into research and development for the same. In addition to this, companies are trying to launch environment-friendly inhalers for COPD and asthma patients. They are also promoting advanced technologies by introducing software and advanced services for enhanced user experience. Most of the startup companies in this market are trying to implement applications of agglomerated vesicle technology, particle engineering, nanotechnology, and others for delivering medications to COPD and asthma patients.

List of Key Companies Operating in Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market include:

Consort Medical plc. (United Kingdom)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

3M

GOFIRE INC.

Nemera

AptarGroup, Inc. (United States)

Vectura Group plc (United Kingdom)

Others



Noteworthy Industry Development of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Include:

December 2019 – An environment-friendly MDI inhaler was launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference by Chiesi for COPD and Asthma patients. An investment plan worth USD 382.76 million was made by the company for five years to launch the new product in the market. The company also aims to reduce the overall carbon footprint of MDI by 90%.



