Champignon Brands Completes Listing; to Form Special Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon" or the "Company") (CSE: SHRM), a wellness company specializing in the formulation and distribution of a suite of medicinal mushroom-infused products, began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on March 2, 2020, quoted under the ticker symbol "SHRM".



In February 2020, the Company successfully completed an Initial Public Offering (the “IPO”) via lead agent PI Financial Corp. Champignon will also look to secure a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quotation on the OTC Marketplace in the US as soon as practicable. Champignon’s anticipated tri-listing will afford its current shareholders pre-eminent liquidity, all while contributing to a genuine global presence through improved accessibility for international capital flows.

Champignon will now aggressively pursue its mission of researching and distributing premium medicinal mushrooms-infused products, which target high-margin markets, as well as consumers interested in the health and wellness benefits associated with mushrooms.

During the balance of Q1 2020, the Company will continue to accelerate the market growth of its mushroom-infused portfolio, as well as optimize its e-commerce and fulfillment infrastructure.

“We are dedicated to transforming the health and wellness industry via the infusion of our proprietary blend of medicinal mushrooms,” stated Gareth Birdsall, Chief Executive Officer of Champignon. “We’ve been assembling a dedicated roster of mycologists and health and wellness professionals to formulate several distinctive lines of premium fungi extracts. The overall product portfolio is tailored for conscious consumers looking to support mental health and bolster cognitive performance through medicinal mushroom based products. We believe that we are only scratching the surface when it comes to unlocking the benefits hidden in medicinal mushrooms.”

With dedicated global fulfillment infrastructure in place, the Company is positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning craft mushroom market, affording current and prospective customers the ability to procure a selection of mushroom-infused products.

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Champignon is proceeding with the formation of a special advisory committee to evaluate the potential positive effects its medicinal mushroom formulations could have on individuals suffering from mental health disorders such as depression, PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. The Company will appoint advisory board members who are qualified and experienced in areas such as medicine, psychology, mycology, and pharmacology to assist with this research initiative.

ABOUT CHAMPIGNON BRANDS INC.

Champignon Brands is intent on being a global, vertically integrated producer of artisanal medicinal mushrooms and associated products. The Champignon team is focused on enhancing the health and wellness of millions of consumers who can benefit from its premium suite of organic, sustainable and non-GMO mushroom formulations.

