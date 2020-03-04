Arab Sheikh in Angola to increase relations

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 4 - The Sheikh of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, arrived on Tuesday in the Angolan capital for an official 48-hour visit to monitor various programmes related to mechanized agriculture, being carried out in Angola and funded by this Arab country.,

The Sheik, who is accompanied by a delegation of senior staff of that Persian Gulf country, was welcomed by the National Director of Agriculture, António Sozinho, among other personalities at Luanda’s international airport.

According to ANGOP, besides monitoring the implementation of the tractor factory, the programme of Fazenda América, in the central Cuanza Sul Province, the Centre of Agricultural Excellence, an agreement to set up a fertilizer factory in Angola is also due to be signed.

Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, who was in Luanda in November 2019, is scheduled to meet with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the ministers of Agriculture, Finance and Economy and planning, António Assis, Vera Daves and Sérgio Santos, respectively.

Last July the UAE decided to invest around 2 billion US dollars in several areas in Angola, such as the construction of an assembly line for tractors, electricity and gas production and to improve agriculture, as well as setting up the programme of centres of agricultural excellence.

In December 9, 2019, Angola UAE signed a memorandum of understanding in Dubai on transport, based on a strategic partnership to develop and leverage various projects in this sector.

Angola and the UAE are members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and cooperate in various fields, including economic, technical and tourism.

In 2015, the two countries signed an agreement to create a joint committee.

