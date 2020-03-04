Matinas BioPharma Appoints James A. Underberg, M.D. to its MAT9001 Scientific Advisory Board

President of American Board of Clinical Lipidology and nationally recognized expert in cardiovascular disease prevention and the diagnosis and treatment of cholesterol and hypertensive disorders

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB) today announced the appointment of James A. Underberg, M.D., M.S., FACPM, FACP, FNYAM, FASPC, FNLA to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Underberg is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at NYU School of Medicine and the NYU Center for Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease. He is also the Director of the Bellevue Hospital Lipid Clinic. Dr. Underberg holds joint appointments in the divisions of General Internal Medicine and Endocrinology at NYU. Dr. Underberg joins Matinas BioPharma’s current MAT9001 SAB members, Christie M. Ballantyne, M.D., John J.P. Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Harold Bays, M.D., and Kevin C. Maki, Ph.D., now representing five of the world’s leading lipid specialists and cardiovascular health experts.



“We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Underberg join our already stellar Scientific Advisory Board. His extensive clinical expertise will provide invaluable additional input for the clinical development of MAT9001, with it’s enhanced bioavailability and demonstrated superior potency when compared to other available therapies,” commented Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas. “Dr. Underberg is an internationally recognized lipidologist and clinician, with a wealth of experience in the management of lipid disorders. We continue to surround MAT9001 with world-class experts who have an in-depth understanding of both drug development and the nuanced issues that are important to physicians and patients in the ongoing battle against cardiovascular and metabolic conditions.”

Dr. Underberg added, “It’s an honor to be able to join such well-respected colleagues on Matinas’ Scientific Advisory Board and collaborate with this impressive group. I am very excited about the prospects for MAT9001 and the opportunity to understand how its differentiated profile could become an important solution for patients in the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease. I look forward to playing a very active role in the development of this next-generation omega-3 therapy.”

Dr. Underberg is a Diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology and Immediate Past-President of the National Lipid Association. He is a Fellow of the National Lipid Association and President of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology. He serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Lipidology and is a board member of the National Lipid Association, the Foundation of the National Lipid Association, The American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Board of Clinical Lipidology. Dr. Underberg also serves on the scientific advisory board of the Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Foundation.



Dr. Underberg's clinical focus is preventive cardiovascular medicine, where he specializes in the management of patients with lipids and lipoprotein disorders, hypertension management, and cardiovascular disease prevention. He maintains an active clinical research program in these areas and has authored numerous articles and book chapters in the field of clinical lipidology. Dr. Underberg has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Yale University, and a medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. His internship and residency were completed at Bellevue Hospital Medical Center.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of its lead product candidate, MAT9001, for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. MAT9001 is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia, that has been specifically designed to overcome the shortcomings seen with other agents in the omega-3 class. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of cardiovascular drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

In addition, the Company is developing MAT2203, an oral, encochleated formulation of amphotericin B, to treat serious invasive fungal infections. The drug is based on Matinas’ proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology which can help solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective delivery of potent medicines, potentially making them more targeted, less toxic and orally bioavailable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's anticipated capital and liquidity needs, strategic focus and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT9001 and MAT2203, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma's product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

