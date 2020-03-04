Seacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results 

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.



As a result of the announced sale of its North Sea Standby Safety business on November 1, 2019, the Company classified its standby safety assets as held for sale as of the end of the third quarter 2019. All of the results presented exclude the standby safety operations which are classified as discontinued operations.

Fourth quarter highlights include:

Average dayrates, excluding those for the CTV fleet, increased to $11,071 from $10,946 in the third quarter of 2019. This is the highest average dayrate the Company has realized for a quarter since the first quarter of 2016.



Increase in net cash provided by operating activities to $9.7 million from $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.



Completion of the sale of the North Sea Standby Safety business on December 2, 2019, which generated net proceeds of $27.4 million.



Completion of the sale of eight additional vessels during the fourth quarter for total aggregate net proceeds of $38.9 million of which $32.6 million was cash.



The fourth quarter results include one-time restructuring charges of $0.4 million resulting from the Company’s continuing cost reduction initiatives. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company implemented initiatives providing $2.9 million in annualized recurring administrative and general savings and maintained its target of projected annual savings of at least $8.0 million, of which it has already achieved $7.5 million. The Company anticipates that the initiatives will impact all of its reportable segments and expects the bulk of the initiatives to be completed by the second quarter of 2020.

Overall, total operating revenues for the fourth quarter were $49.1 million, operating loss was $10.5 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $23.1 million. This compares in the third quarter of 2019 to operating revenues of $54.7 million, operating loss of $3.4 million, and DVP of $27.5 million. The decrease in DVP in the fourth quarter is primarily due to lower fleet wide utilization from increased out of service days for repairs and maintenance, especially in the European wind farm support business. This decrease was partially offset by lower operating costs.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's fourth quarter results:

“We ended 2019 with ample liquidity and continued improvement in our operating performance. During the fourth quarter, we completed two significant sale transactions that generated more than $50 million of cash and continued with our relentless efforts to adapt our fleet mix and overhead structure to the business cycle.

“Our operating metrics of average rates and utilization improved year on year, reflecting our efforts to hi-grade our fleet mix to meet customer demands. DVP for the fourth quarter was resilient, especially for a seasonally slower period of the year, and cash flows from operating activities remained positive for the third sequential quarter.

“DVP and cash flow numbers are net after expensing all drydocking and repair and maintenance costs. We do not capitalize any such expenses, unless they enhance the marketability of the vessel or are required for charter employment.

“Seven of the eight platform supply vessels (“PSVs”) in the SEACOSCO joint venture have now been delivered from China and mobilized to offshore markets worldwide. The delivery costs and mobilization charges have been expensed and reflected in equity earnings. The majority of these vessels are battery hybrid powered and continue to build our market leading track record of fuel-efficient operations with lower carbon emissions.

“We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the market. We have accelerated pandemic-related training drills across our fleet based upon the industry’s best practices and are ensuring active communication between our shore-based departments and seagoing mariners to best respond to challenges as they arise.”

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $20.5 million ($0.74 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $10.5 million. Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.8 million ($0.34 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $11.3 million, which included $9.4 million of one-time miscellaneous revenues.

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 8 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.



SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues $ 49,070 $ 58,897 $ 201,492 $ 203,567 Costs and Expenses: Operating 25,978 32,435 123,725 132,274 Administrative and general 11,928 10,629 44,726 46,454 Lease expense 3,570 3,410 16,158 13,239 Depreciation and amortization 15,412 15,901 64,012 68,841 56,888 62,375 248,621 260,808 Loss on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (2,679 ) (7,775 ) (5,397 ) (11,268 ) Operating Loss (10,497 ) (11,253 ) (52,526 ) (68,509 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income $ 559 353 1,445 1,222 Interest expense (7,397 ) (7,327 ) (30,056 ) (27,404 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (21 ) (5 ) (108 ) (29 ) Loss on Debt Extinguishment — — — (638 ) Derivative (gains) losses, net (663 ) 12,651 71 2,854 Foreign currency losses, net (1,037 ) (430 ) (1,661 ) (1,397 ) Other, net (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) 677 (8,560 ) 5,241 (30,310 ) (24,715 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (19,057 ) (6,012 ) (82,836 ) (93,224 ) Income Tax Benefit (2,306 ) (50 ) (7,912 ) (13,354 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (16,751 ) (5,962 ) (74,924 ) (79,870 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (2,425 ) (1,818 ) (14,304 ) (3,552 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (19,176 ) (7,780 ) (89,228 ) (83,422 ) (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (2,742 ) (189 ) (9,467 ) 1,370 Net Loss (21,918 ) (7,969 ) (98,695 ) (82,052 ) Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (1,463 ) (175 ) (5,858 ) (4,444 ) Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (20,455 ) $ (7,794 ) $ (92,837 ) $ (77,608 ) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.74 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (3.55 ) $ (3.78 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.40 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.86 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (3.95 ) $ (3.71 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and diluted shares 23,831,920 22,512,886 23,513,065 20,926,307





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer) $ 11,071 $ 10,946 $ 10,387 $ 9,796 $ 10,373 Average Rates Per Day $ 7,260 $ 6,981 $ 6,843 $ 7,109 $ 7,199 Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer) 62 % 64 % 59 % 57 % 56 % Fleet Utilization 68 % 74 % 69 % 58 % 60 % Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer) 5,542 6,048 6,491 6,496 6,578 Fleet Available Days 9,007 9,578 9,990 9,916 10,074 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 44,465 $ 49,747 $ 47,270 $ 40,819 $ 43,358 Bareboat charter 834 1,765 1,389 1,143 1,168 Other marine services 3,771 3,188 4,153 2,948 14,371 49,070 54,700 52,812 44,910 58,897 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 15,096 15,879 17,914 16,623 16,824 Repairs and maintenance 3,983 5,495 7,607 7,584 6,327 Drydocking 766 515 1,997 2,570 1,123 Insurance and loss reserves 1,663 1,198 1,763 1,414 1,877 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,409 2,910 3,202 2,806 3,961 Other 2,061 1,214 2,887 4,169 2,323 25,978 27,211 35,370 35,166 32,435 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 23,092 27,489 17,442 9,744 26,462 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 3,570 4,153 4,298 4,137 3,410 Administrative and general 11,928 11,462 10,524 10,812 10,629 Depreciation and amortization 15,412 16,091 16,412 16,097 15,901 30,910 31,706 31,234 31,046 29,940 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (2,679 ) 862 (3,848 ) 268 (7,775 ) Operating Loss (10,497 ) (3,355 ) (17,640 ) (21,034 ) (11,253 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 559 317 215 354 353 Interest expense (7,397 ) (7,362 ) (7,633 ) (7,664 ) (7,327 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (21 ) (26 ) (32 ) (29 ) (5 ) Derivative losses (gains), net (663 ) 3,057 (1,398 ) (925 ) 12,651 Foreign currency gains, net (1,037 ) (370 ) (924 ) 670 (430 ) Other, net (1 ) — — — (1 ) (8,560 ) (4,384 ) (9,772 ) (7,594 ) 5,241 Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (19,057 ) (7,739 ) (27,412 ) (28,628 ) (6,012 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (2,306 ) 1,277 (3,052 ) (3,831 ) (50 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (16,751 ) (9,016 ) (24,360 ) (24,797 ) (5,962 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (2,425 ) (1,325 ) (7,078 ) (3,476 ) (1,818 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (19,176 ) (10,341 ) (31,438 ) (28,273 ) (7,780 ) (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (2,742 ) (7,899 ) 1,174 - (189 ) Net Loss (21,918 ) (18,240 ) (30,264 ) (28,273 ) (7,969 ) Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (1,463 ) 204 (1,875 ) (2,724 ) (175 ) Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (20,455 ) $ (18,444 ) $ (28,389 ) $ (25,549 ) $ (7,794 ) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.74 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 23,832 23,741 23,382 23,090 22,514 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 23,708 23,653 23,592 23,350 22,711





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except statistics)





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 19,285 $ 17,851 $ 14,058 $ 10,588 $ 12,656 Fleet utilization 20 % 26 % 34 % 28 % 29 % Fleet available days 1,956 2,340 2,669 2,698 2,983 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 6 159 325 232 143 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 1,301 1,131 1,322 1,579 1,761 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 7,408 $ 10,914 $ 12,628 $ 8,005 $ 10,968 Bareboat charter 732 597 233 — — Other marine services 516 838 1,320 1,132 8,709 8,656 12,349 14,181 9,137 19,677 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,432 4,353 5,203 4,503 5,227 Repairs and maintenance 782 1,508 2,515 2,778 1,128 Drydocking 252 547 1,801 1,994 147 Insurance and loss reserves 566 371 841 592 974 Fuel, lubes and supplies 407 739 1,107 683 1,055 Other 102 88 113 90 185 5,541 7,606 11,580 10,640 8,716 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 3,115 $ 4,743 $ 2,601 $ (1,503 ) $ 10,961 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 2,283 $ 2,758 $ 2,942 $ 2,911 $ 2,053 Depreciation and amortization 5,474 5,634 5,341 5,498 5,550 Africa, primarily West Africa Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,435 $ 9,316 $ 9,365 $ 9,461 $ 9,411 Fleet utilization 88 % 91 % 81 % 87 % 87 % Fleet available days 1,349 1,380 1,365 1,313 1,310 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 68 — 54 58 — Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,249 $ 11,738 $ 10,400 $ 10,773 $ 10,730 Other marine services 1,216 129 753 (637 ) 4,247 12,465 11,867 11,153 10,136 14,977 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,230 3,308 3,428 3,867 3,665 Repairs and maintenance 1,242 1,323 952 1,184 873 Drydocking 253 (53 ) (48 ) 338 (28 ) Insurance and loss reserves 369 230 239 213 307 Fuel, lubes and supplies 817 961 939 754 1,176 Other 976 499 773 2,106 772 6,887 6,268 6,283 8,462 6,765 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,578 $ 5,599 $ 4,870 $ 1,674 $ 8,212 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 757 $ 761 $ 787 $ 785 $ 1,059 Depreciation and amortization 2,608 2,681 2,759 2,356 2,341





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,843 $ 8,795 $ 8,182 $ 8,386 $ 8,856 Fleet utilization 82 % 83 % 79 % 72 % 70 % Fleet available days 1,901 2,020 2,026 2,061 2,009 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 15 129 73 95 178 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 153 184 115 90 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 13,840 $ 14,798 $ 13,175 $ 12,499 $ 12,517 Other marine services 678 414 349 228 118 14,518 15,212 13,524 12,727 12,635 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,129 4,023 4,292 4,254 4,354 Repairs and maintenance 973 1,387 2,629 2,193 3,077 Drydocking 146 20 275 159 949 Insurance and loss reserves 408 333 381 327 389 Fuel, lubes and supplies 769 701 725 709 1,179 Other 635 567 793 1,100 984 7,060 7,031 9,095 8,742 10,932 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 7,458 $ 8,181 $ 4,429 $ 3,985 $ 1,703 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 42 $ 43 $ 42 $ 46 $ 49 Depreciation and amortization 3,963 3,914 4,274 4,249 4,154 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,649 $ 6,867 $ 8,074 $ 12,900 $ 11,866 Fleet utilization 69 % 71 % 63 % 71 % 72 % Fleet available days 429 399 400 541 460 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 35 5 3 5 — Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 65 92 91 90 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 2,541 $ 1,951 $ 2,046 $ 4,922 $ 3,934 Bareboat charter 102 1,168 1,156 1,143 1,168 Other marine services 261 221 273 635 183 2,904 3,340 3,475 6,700 5,285 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,081 846 976 1,556 1,142 Repairs and maintenance 234 298 481 335 362 Drydocking 114.0 — (32 ) 79 14 Insurance and loss reserves 79 31 66 135 96 Fuel, lubes and supplies 127 187 314 428 384 Other 188 (87 ) 560 521 232 1,823 1,275 2,365 3,054 2,230 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 1,081 $ 2,065 $ 1,110 $ 3,646 $ 3,055 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 9 $ — $ — $ 1 $ 1 Depreciation and amortization 1,037 1,573 1,659 1,936 1,888





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked 3,505 3,146 2,972 2,339 2,293 Fleet utilization 80 % 96 % 86 % 60 % 69 % Fleet available days 3,373 3,439 3,530 3,303 3,312 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 107 3 159 53 47 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 0 92 91 90 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 9,427 $ 10,346 $ 9,021 $ 4,620 $ 5,209 Other marine services 1,100 1,586 1,458 1,590 1,114 10,527 11,932 10,479 6,210 6,323 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,224 3,349 4,015 2,443 2,436 Repairs and maintenance 752 979 1,030 1,094 887 Drydocking 1 1 1 — 41 Insurance and loss reserves 241 233 236 147 111 Fuel, lubes and supplies 289 322 117 232 167 Other 160 147 648 352 150 4,667 5,031 6,047 4,268 3,792 Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1) $ 5,860 $ 6,901 $ 4,432 $ 1,942 $ 2,531 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 479 $ 609 $ 546 $ 405 $ 267 Depreciation and amortization 2,330 2,289 2,379 2,058 1,968





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Anchor handling towing supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,095 $ 7,790 $ 7,597 $ 8,502 $ 8,506 Fleet utilization 48 % 53 % 49 % 38 % 26 % Fleet available days 705 736 910 900 1,012 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 33 10 31 34 12 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 337 332 437 521 644 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 2,714 $ 3,059 $ 3,360 $ 2,875 $ 2,248 Other marine services 1,076 365 869 (658 ) 2,426 3,790 3,424 4,229 2,217 4,674 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,212 1,418 2,001 1,390 1,279 Repairs and maintenance 330 524 632 630 386 Drydocking - 8 96 75 (70 ) Insurance and loss reserves 208 179 266 122 219 Fuel, lubes and supplies 145 252 262 62 467 Other 366 404 411 592 568 2,261 2,785 3,668 2,871 2,849 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 1,529 $ 639 $ 561 $ (654 ) $ 1,825 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 872 $ 1,357 $ 1,527 $ 1,539 $ 1,847 Depreciation and amortization 522 568 575 575 679 Fast support Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,257 $ 8,133 $ 7,624 $ 7,609 $ 7,749 Fleet utilization 78 % 78 % 71 % 68 % 67 % Fleet available days 2,935 3,156 3,275 3,295 3,187 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 82 81 134 72 151 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 341 459 545 622 659 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 18,877 $ 20,079 $ 17,709 $ 17,083 $ 16,453 Bareboat charter 732 597 233 — — Other marine services (40 ) (200 ) (179 ) (251 ) (952 ) 19,569 20,476 17,763 16,832 15,501 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,071 5,486 5,796 5,511 5,328 Repairs and maintenance 1,873 2,204 2,682 2,337 2,595 Drydocking 357 (27 ) 136 350 1 Insurance and loss reserves 541 347 385 326 534 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,098 1,395 1,602 1,102 1,368 Other 1,346 959 1,713 2,464 1,062 10,286 10,364 12,314 12,090 10,888 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 9,283 $ 10,112 $ 5,449 $ 4,742 $ 4,613 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 352 $ 351 $ 352 $ 352 $ 341 Depreciation and amortization 5,447 5,646 5,929 5,944 5,525





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 7,179 $ 6,755 $ 6,906 $ 7,001 $ 7,050 Fleet utilization 87 % 96 % 53 % 62 % 81 % Fleet available days 338 398 486 501 460 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings — — 118 60 27 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 2,114 $ 2,589 $ 1,787 $ 2,182 $ 2,631 Bareboat charter 102 1,168 1,156 1,143 1,168 Other marine services 582 863 799 781 619 2,798 4,620 3,742 4,106 4,418 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,369 1,266 1,617 1,678 1,487 Repairs and maintenance 159 276 1,085 619 403 Drydocking 142 1 82 162 1,023 Insurance and loss reserves 65 66 78 105 130 Fuel, lubes and supplies 377 205 98 399 445 Other 314 57 842 1,144 762 2,426 1,871 3,802 4,107 4,250 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 372 $ 2,749 $ (60 ) $ (1 ) $ 168 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 381 $ 517 $ 433 $ 318 $ 178 Depreciation and amortization 823 1,167 1,223 1,036 966 Specialty Time Charter Statistics: Fleet available days 92 92 91 90 92 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 92 91 90 92 Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 337 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 6 13 23 65 64 Repairs and maintenance 5 1 3 4 12 Insurance and loss reserves 9 18 20 8 9 Fuel, lubes and supplies - 2 (24 ) 31 33 Other 64 75 77 95 70 84 109 99 203 188 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ (84 ) $ (109 ) $ (99 ) $ (203 ) $ 149 Other Costs and Expenses: Operating: Depreciation and amortization 128 128 127 128 282





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 27,453 $ 26,172 $ 20,993 $ 17,750 $ 18,497 Fleet utilization 36 % 39 % 47 % 46 % 49 % Fleet available days 1,472 1,665 1,729 1,710 1,827 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 6 153 292 224 132 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 657 432 455 526 550 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 14,375 $ 16,830 $ 16,932 $ 13,877 $ 16,631 Other marine services 732 795 1,481 2,080 1,926 15,107 17,625 18,413 15,957 18,557 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,588 4,824 5,360 5,097 5,546 Repairs and maintenance 776 1,656 2,189 2,828 1,971 Drydocking 267 532 1,683 1,983 167 Insurance and loss reserves 711 484 921 884 872 Fuel, lubes and supplies 550 899 1,076 1,005 1,485 Other 338 221 251 444 667 7,230 8,616 11,480 12,241 10,708 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 7,877 $ 9,009 $ 6,933 $ 3,716 $ 7,849 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 1,497 $ 1,498 $ 1,497 $ 1,498 $ 638 Depreciation and amortization 6,136 6,247 6,055 6,053 6,098 Crew transfer Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 2,378 $ 2,220 $ 2,431 $ 2,325 $ 2,283 Fleet utilization 77 % 92 % 88 % 60 % 68 % Fleet available days 3,465 3,531 3,499 3,420 3,496 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 111 52 39 53 47 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 184 91 90 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 6,385 $ 7,190 $ 7,482 $ 4,802 $ 5,395 Other marine services 389 577 499 322 460 6,774 7,767 7,981 5,124 5,855 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,435 2,432 2,665 2,309 2,274 Repairs and maintenance 693 775 933 1,096 814 Drydocking — — — — 2 Insurance and loss reserves 124 113 93 104 94 Fuel, lubes and supplies 220 152 167 189 145 Other 75 96 113 113 165 3,547 3,568 3,971 3,811 3,494 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 3,227 $ 4,199 $ 4,010 $ 1,313 $ 2,361 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Depreciation and amortization 1,837 1,819 1,920 2,031 2,155





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 1,032 $ 788 $ 684 $ 674 $ 9,555 1,032 788 684 674 9,555 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 415 440 452 573 846 Repairs and maintenance 147 59 83 70 146 Insurance and loss reserves 5 (9 ) — (135 ) 19 Fuel, lubes and supplies 19 5 21 18 18 Other (442 ) (598 ) (520 ) (683 ) (971 ) 144 (102 ) 36 (157 ) 58 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 888 $ 890 $ 648 $ 831 $ 9,497 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 468 $ 448 $ 508 $ 224 $ 425 Depreciation and amortization 519 516 583 330 196





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (NON-GAAP PRESENTATION)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities: DVP (1) 23,092 27,489 17,442 9,744 26,462 Operating, leased-in equipment (excluding amortization of deferred gains) (4,648 ) (4,963 ) (4,886 ) (4,842 ) (5,437 ) Administrative and general (excluding provisions for bad debts and amortization of share awards) (10,773 ) (9,160 ) (9,696 ) (10,455 ) (10,697 ) SEACOR Holdings management and guarantee fees (21 ) (26 ) (32 ) (29 ) (5 ) Dividends received from 50% or less owned companies 800 873 — 400 (4 ) Other, net (excluding non-cash losses) (2 ) — — — 400 8,448 14,213 2,828 (5,182 ) 10,719 Changes in operating assets and liabilities before interest and income taxes 7,758 (7,236 ) 4,921 2,924 (11,395 ) Director share awards — — 894 — — Restricted stock vested (55 ) (240 ) — (282 ) (5 ) Cash settlements on derivative transactions, net (190 ) (546 ) 275 (75 ) 1,420 Interest paid, excluding capitalized interest (1) (6,255 ) (5,633 ) (5,971 ) (4,593 ) (6,668 ) Interest received 560 316 215 354 353 Income taxes refunded, net — — — 1,999 (304 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,266 874 3,162 (4,855 ) (5,880 ) Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,890 ) (9,547 ) (19,386 ) (20,633 ) (14,115 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 36,418 10,119 9,268 378 17,383 Proceeds from the sale of ERRV fleet 27,390 — — — — Cash Impact of sale of ERRV fleet (5,140 ) — — — — Net change in construction reserve fund 5,268 1,951 7,997 (48 ) 7,535 Net investing activities in property and equipment 58,046 2,523 (2,121 ) (20,303 ) 10,803 Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies (6,062 ) (8,686 ) (718 ) (1,951 ) (13,472 ) Capital distributions from equity investees 48 413 — — 9,800 Net investing activities in third party notes receivable — — — — 17 Principal payments on notes due from equity investees — 22 — — — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 52,032 (5,728 ) (2,839 ) (22,254 ) 7,148 Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (3,899 ) (11,976 ) (3,738 ) (4,361 ) (11,352 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs — — — — (336 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests — — — (3,392 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants 340 973 3 108 20 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,559 ) (11,003 ) (3,735 ) (7,645 ) (11,668 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (19,238 ) (472 ) 1,195 873 4,331 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 40,967 12,356 8,358 (9,165 ) 16,750 Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations Operating Activities 4,297 (446 ) (747 ) 2,888 2,976 Investing Activities (4,462 ) (116 ) (615 ) (376 ) (9 ) Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,322 268 (1,504 ) 612 (4,565 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations: 3,157 (294 ) (2,866 ) 3,124 (1,598 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 42,658 (16,623 ) (5,083 ) (30,757 ) (7,667 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 44,389 61,012 66,095 96,852 104,519 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 87,047 $ 44,389 $ 61,012 $ 66,095 $ 96,852





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,943 $ 38,155 $ 55,763 $ 57,158 $ 91,597 Restricted cash 3,104 4,016 2,240 2,240 1,657 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 49,128 58,954 60,711 61,586 55,048 Other 18,531 6,835 9,682 7,998 11,292 Inventories 1,228 1,408 1,660 2,779 1,977 Prepaid expenses and other 2,612 3,146 3,710 4,266 2,239 Discontinued operations — 13,127 13,891 15,782 15,222 Total current assets 158,546 125,641 147,657 151,809 179,032 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 976,978 1,063,290 1,099,221 1,168,104 1,116,583 Accumulated depreciation (358,962 ) (400,628 ) (425,881 ) (478,239 ) (461,399 ) 618,016 662,662 673,340 689,865 655,184 Construction in progress 74,344 70,275 67,063 62,750 88,918 Net property and equipment 692,360 732,937 740,403 752,615 744,102 Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases 17,313 18,774 27,390 30,503 — Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 124,680 118,222 112,418 119,520 121,773 Construction Reserve Funds 12,893 18,161 20,112 28,109 28,061 Other Assets 3,401 3,422 3,627 3,603 3,690 Discontinued operations — 23,349 25,092 26,193 26,280 $ 1,009,193 $ 1,040,506 $ 1,076,699 $ 1,112,352 $ 1,102,938 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 15,099 $ 15,182 $ 16,552 $ 17,918 — Current portion of long-term debt 17,802 23,446 20,651 17,426 16,812 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 25,691 26,507 31,504 24,970 18,089 Due to SEACOR Holdings 74 77 74 535 452 Other current liabilities 36,151 42,372 47,185 45,967 45,738 Discontinued operations — 3,813 3,813 3,893 2,526 Total current liabilities 94,817 111,397 119,779 110,709 83,617 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 9,822 12,878 16,775 19,851 — Long-Term Debt 380,251 375,772 379,075 384,344 387,854 Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes 5,205 4,543 7,599 6,201 5,276 Deferred Income Taxes 33,905 36,921 37,066 41,834 44,685 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 6,269 4,848 5,165 7,290 26,571 Total liabilities 530,269 546,359 565,459 570,229 548,003 Equity: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 219 219 218 211 204 Additional paid-in capital 429,318 427,823 424,549 422,830 415,372 Retained earnings 27,076 64,929 83,312 111,701 126,834 Shares held in treasury (669 ) (614 ) (374 ) (373 ) (91 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 1,548 (21,105 ) (19,156 ) (16,812 ) (16,788 ) 457,492 471,252 488,549 517,557 525,531 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 21,432 22,895 22,691 24,566 29,404 Total equity 478,924 494,147 511,240 542,123 554,935 $ 1,009,193 $ 1,040,506 $ 1,076,699 $ 1,112,352 $ 1,102,938





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS





Owned Joint Ventured Leased-in Managed Total (2) December 31, 2019 AHTS 4 — 4 — 8 FSV 30 5 1 1 37 Supply 4 34 — 2 40 Specialty 1 3 — 1 5 Liftboats 14 — 2 — 16 Crew transfer 38 5 — — 43 91 47 7 4 149 December 31, 2018 AHTS 8 — 4 — 12 FSV 32 5 1 3 41 Supply 7 30 — 2 39 Specialty 1 4 — 2 7 Liftboats 17 — 2 — 19 Crew transfer 38 4 — — 42 Discontinued Operations 18 1 — — 19 121 44 7 7 179

(2 ) Excludes four owned vessels that have been retired and removed from service.



