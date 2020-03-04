CLA Deepens Industry Commitment as NIADA “National Corporate Partner”

CLA and NIADA will work together to help proactively address critical tax and accounting issues and elevate dealers’ voices on key issues.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) has been designated a Bronze-level “National Corporate Partner” by the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, which highlights CLA’s commitment to independent dealers and the used vehicle industry.

"We make it our business to know our clients and offer strategies to help them move forward,” said Dave Wiggins, principal with CLA’s dealership team. "Our strong affiliation with NIADA connects us immediately to member issues. That helps us commit resources and guides our thought leadership, not only to create opportunities for those in the dealership industry, but also to give NIADA members a voice on key issues.”

Combining CLA’s resources and NIADA’s industry presence allows the organizations to efficiently and effectively address the tax and accounting issues most critical to independent dealers. Together, CLA and NIADA can reach key IRS and political influencers to benefit the best interests of NIADA’s members.

“The CLA team understands the day-to-day concerns our members face, and brings the experience, knowledge and perspective to help them do better,” NIADA Senior Vice President Of Member Services Scott Lilja said. “Whether it is minimizing income taxes, meeting manufacturer requirements for facilities and working capital or planning for business succession, CLA is there to lead.”

CLA’s dealership practice is one of the largest in the country, giving its professionals in-depth knowledge and experience in the new and used vehicle industry. CLA believes staying in touch with clients and businesses year-round is critical to providing relevant operational and strategic guidance.

For more information about CLA and how the team can help you, visit CLAconnect.com.

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.