Parliament Speaker to attend Russian Economic Forum

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 4 - The Angolan National Assembly (parliament) Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, received last Tuesday in Luanda from the Russian authorities an invitation to attend the World Economic Forum set for June this year to take place in Saint Petersburg.,

The invitation was delivered by the Russian ambassador to Angola, Vladimir Taravov, in an audience with the Angolan National Assembly Speaker, in which the two personalities talked about the bilateral cooperation, specially related to the parliamentary sector.

The Russian diplomat stated to the press that the World Economic Forum annually organized by Russia, focuses on issues related to the economic cooperation and is attended by personalities from all over world.

Vladimir Taravov went on to say that last year’s edition was attended by 19,000 entities, among them six heads of State, 14 vice prime ministers and 3,500 representatives of renowned world companies.

According to the diploma there is now the need of both countries to reinforce the bilateral economic cooperation including at the parliamentary level.

However, in his view, the parliamentarians know better the desires of the people that they represent and so they can support the businesspeople to find the best ways to raise the standard of living of citizens.

Meanwhile, the official stressed that his country is ready to help Angola reinforce agricultural production, through the provision of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.

