Crestline Hotels & Resorts Adds Two Additional Hotels

Hampton Inn Birmingham/Mountain Brook, Alabama and Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta, Georgia

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been appointed to manage two additional hotels: the 129 guestroom Hampton Inn Birmingham/Mountain Brook in Birmingham Alabama and the 65 guest suite Homewood Suites by Hilton in Augusta, Georgia.



The Hampton Inn Birmingham/Mountain Brook is located at 2731 US Highway 280 South, Birmingham, AL. Tucked into the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, and only four miles from downtown Birmingham, the hotel is the perfect base to navigate this dynamic city. It is in close proximity to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and the newly re-imagined historic downtown. The hotel features a 460 square foot meeting room, complimentary hot breakfast, Wi-Fi, a fitness center and a business center. The hotel is 7.5 miles from Birmingham International Airport and easily accessed from I-20 via Highway 280. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 205.870.7822.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta is located at 1049 Stevens Creek Road, Augusta, GA. A sanctuary in the suburbs of Augusta, the hotel is in close proximity to Augusta National and Goshen Plantation golf clubs as well as the City’s Riverwalk and Morris Museum of Art. Enjoy a daily hot breakfast, an evening social, a business center, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an outdoor swimming pool. Each guest suite is equipped with a full kitchen and complimentary grocery delivery is available. There is also a 384 square foot meeting room. The hotel is 16 miles from Augusta Regional Airport and easily accessed from I-20. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 706.738.3131.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 119 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,500 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

