/EIN News/ --



SOITEC’S ENGINEERED SUBSTRATES FOR 5G

·New presentation available on the company’s website highlighting Soitec’s portfolio of engineered substrates for 5G markets and applications

Bernin (Grenoble), France, March 4th, 2020 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced the availability on its website of a new presentation focused on engineered substrates for 5G markets and applications.

Paul Boudre, Soitec’s CEO, commented: “Since the beginning of 5G, Soitec has been working on its development with the RF ecosystem. Today, with 5G’s ongoing global deployment, we are willing to share our vision with our day-to-day partners. Soitec is answering current and future customers' needs through a comprehensive portfolio of engineered substrates that is geared to support their growth. On the ground of proven and differentiated technologies such as RF-SOI (which has become a standard for smartphones' front-end modules), Soitec will benefit from the anticipated footprint expansion of FD-SOI, Piezo-on-insulator (POI), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Photonics within smartphones and base stations.”

The presentation referred to is available from the investors section of Soitec’s website:

https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/investors-material

Agenda

Fourth quarter FY’20 sales are due to be published on April 22nd, 2020 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:



Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+1 858 519 6230

steve.babureck@soitec.com











Media Contact:







Alexandra Givert

+33 6 72 89 00 53

alexandra.givert@soitec.com







Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 65,906,527.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.





# # #

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.