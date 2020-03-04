Dumpster Rental Suffolk County NY Dumpster Rental Prices Compared

Dumpster Rental Suffolk NY - Long Island

BIG-V Dumpster Rentals offer the right-sized dumpsters for cleaning out attics, garages, and basements for most of Suffolk County, Long Island for best price.

SUFFOLK COUNTY LONG ISLAND, NY, US, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DUMPSTER RENTAL SUFFOLK COUNTY NY: Big-V, a premier dumpster rental company in Suffolk County NY knows the need homeowners and small business owners have for spring cleanups. BIG-V Dumpster Rentals offers the right-sized dumpsters for cleaning out yard waste, attics, garages, and basements for most of Suffolk County, Long Island. You can see what they offer by visiting their website at http://www.dumpsterrentalsuffolkny.com/

They have noted that people are really searching for 10-yard dumpster rental prices. "10 yard dumpsters are by far the most popular as people are afraid they may fill up a smaller dumpster to quickly and run out of room," says a spokesperson for Big-V Dumpster Rentals of Suffolk County.

10 Yard Dumpster Rental Prices in Suffolk County NY

Depending upon where you live in Suffolk County, the cost of renting a 10 yard dumpster can range from $395 to more than $430 for a standard 10-day rental.

This cost typically covers drop-off/pick-up of the container, within a certain weight limit, and disposal fees. Here are some other fees that may apply in some situations:

Permit fees if the dumpster will be placed in the public right-of-way (e.g., street or sidewalk).

Over-the-limit fees for going over your weight allowance. It averages about $100 to $125 per ton, on Long Island.

Certain items may incur additional fees, such as tires.

Keeping the dumpster additional days typically incurs a $20-$50 per day fee (may vary).

Big-V Dumpster Rentals of Suffolk County is known for providing great service at affordable prices, with some of the most affordable dumpster rental prices in Suffolk County NY. Compare these affordable dumpster prices;

10 Yard - $395 (up to 2 tons)

20 Yard - $575 (up to 4 tons)

30 Yard -$670 (up to 5 tons)

"Homeowners don't always need large dumpsters to clean out a garage, attic or basement. Why pay for a dumpster that's only filled up halfway, when you can just pay for half the dumpster or the actual size needed?", says Big Vinnie, owner of BIG-V Dumpster Rentals.

Operating dumpster rentals all over Long Island, NY from their Suffolk County location in Huntington, NY, BIG-V promises relief for homeowners and businesses this Spring Cleaning season. As a Suffolk County Long Island resident himself, Big Vinnie recognized the need for a friendly, clean and reliable dumpster rental service in the Huntington area and decided it was time to provide services there along with surrounding cities.

"Many people need dumpsters for all kinds of projects, from smaller renovations all the way up to large roofing and commercial jobs", says Vinnie. "We provide many different dumpster sizes to fit the needs of your project."

BIG-V looks forward to helping families and businesses ease the stress of junk removal, disposing waste and construction debris, and becoming a trusted partner in the Huntington residential and business communities. Dumpster rental sizes include 10-yard, 20-yard, and 30-yard dumpsters.

"Our smaller dumpsters are ideal for all Spring Cleaning projects, from yard clean up to home de-cluttering", says Vinnie.

To rent a dumpster for your spring cleaning project, call BIG-V Dumpster Rentals at (631) 900-DUMP or visit http://www.dumpsterrentalsuffolkny.com.

