OMA reports a 12.7% increase in February 2020 passenger traffic

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 12.7% in February 2020, as compared to February 2019. Domestic traffic increased 12.6%, and international traffic increased 13.5%.

Total Passengers* Feb-2019 Feb-2020 Change % Jan - Feb

2019 Jan - Feb

2020 Change % Domestic 1,320,303 1,486,574 12.6 2,750,348 3,051,366 10.9 International 224,302 254,548 13.5 477,865 542,048 13.4 OMA Total 1,544,605 1,741,122 12.7 3,228,213 3,593,414 11.3 * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During February 2020, domestic traffic increased in all of our airports, with the largest increases in:

Monterrey (+11.6%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City route.

(+11.6%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City route. Culiacán (+11.3%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Mexico City and Tijuana routes.

(+11.3%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Mexico City and Tijuana routes. Mazatlán (+27.4%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Tijuana route.

(+27.4%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Tijuana route. Chihuahua (+14.4%), due to increased traffic on the Tijuana, Mexico City, and Guadalajara routes.

(+14.4%), due to increased traffic on the Tijuana, Mexico City, and Guadalajara routes. Ciudad Juárez (+12.5%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route, and

(+12.5%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route, and Acapulco (+18.2%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Tijuana, and Cancún routes.

International traffic grew in all of our airports in February, with the largest increase in Monterrey (+18.5%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Houston and Las Vegas routes.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.2% was commercial, and 0.8% was general aviation.

