Local business owner Scott Zack gets set for America's greatest hot rod show as Autorama arrives in Detroit.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, USA , March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Part of the 2020 show season and the 68th annual Autorama, America's greatest hot rod show, presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts, arrives in Detroit, Michigan, this weekend. A local business owner and hot rod fan , Scott Zack is all set for Autorama Detroit, hosted by MHRA - the Michigan Hot Rod Association."Autorama promises amazing, customized hot rods, each judged according to specific categories," explains Zack, a Detroit-based entrepreneur and Oakland County resident. Prizes, he says, are awarded to only the very best hot rods and their owners. "Only the most passionate and thorough owners, and downright impressive hot rods, can expect to take home a prize!" adds the local business owner and hot rod fan.Among these, he says, is the Don Ridler Memorial Award – the Detroit Autorama's highest honor. "Created in 1964, the Don Ridler Memorial Award honors the memory of the show's first promoter and the man who really got the show off the ground, ultimately helping to create the legacy that the event now enjoys," Zack explains.Given annually to just one exceptional vehicle that falls under a strict 'never shown before' rule, those who win the Don Ridler Memorial Award become members of a very elite group, according to Scott Zack Autorama Detroit 2020 will be held at Detroit's TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall and Cobo Center. A convention center in downtown Detroit, owned by the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, the TCF Center is located at 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226. "The facility was originally named," local business owner Scott Zack reveals, "after former Mayor of Detroit – Albert Cobo."Autorama arrives in Detroit this weekend, having already taken place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kansas City, Missouri; Indianapolis, Indiana; and elsewhere during January and February of this year.Part of the Autorama 2020 show season, hosted by the Michigan Hot Rod Association, produced by Championship Auto Shows, sponsored by Meguiar's, and presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts, Autorama Detroit 2020 kicks off on Friday, February 28. "The event concludes," adds Scott Zack, wrapping up, "on Sunday, March 1, before arriving ready for the following weekend in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, March 6."To find out more about Autorama Detroit, including ticket information, guest appearances, features and specials, parking, and directions, head to https://autorama.com/attend/detroit/



