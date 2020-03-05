Denver's Hot Condo Project Arboretum Changes the Cabinet Game

Denver's Arboretum Condos

Trendy Livia Cabinets Selected for All Condos

DENVER, CO, USA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver University will see 45 new condominium units opening up this Spring at Arboretum. The 1 & 2 Bed units are located in the heart of Observatory Park in one of Denver’s nicest areas and feature Garage Parking, a Community Lounge and Rooftop Deck within walking distance of the school.

And, Arboretum is changing the game when it comes to kitchen and closet cabinetry. Gone are the days where people were forced to often ignore style and quality simply because of the pressure to put an offer in or miss out entirely on their home. Scrutiny is today's word.

As part, Livia Cabinets has been selected as the exclusive provider of all kitchen and bath cabinetry for the condos. Livia prides itself on staying ahead of the color trend and features premium cabinet doors in contemporary and traditional profiles.

Quotes Nathan Adams, CEO of redT Homes, “This project seeks to carry on the legacy of upscale housing found in the surrounding neighborhoods. From Wash Park to Observatory Park, Denver residents enjoy fine living. Arboretum is no different. And, we chose Livia Cabinets because of it. Their reputation for staying ahead of the design curve while maintaining unrelenting passion for quality separates them from all others.”

Concept32 Designs is the exclusive manufacturer of Livia Cabinets and has its showroom located in the Highlands in downtown Denver, CO. Concept32 is owned by Isaiah Rozek and focuses on multi-unit residential, commercial and single-family residential cabinetry.

Price isn’t the only thing driving the market today.

“It is interesting to see the design trends in Denver. We have moved far from the traditional wood finish to an array of profiles, textures and colors. The Stevenswood and SuperMatte lines are great examples. Our business has seen an exponential spike in sales of frameless, euro-style cabinets, even including white shaker doors. Kitchens will never be the same with the advent of such amazing materials. Partnering with redT is quite an honor, says Rozek”.

redT Homes markets a large number of multi-family condo and townhomes throughout the Denver market.

You can find more information on the Arboretum Condo project at ArboretumDenver.com and Concept32 Designs at Concept32designs.com.

For further information, contact Isaiah Rozek at 720-476-5126 or visit the showroom at 3500 Mariposa St., Denver, CO 80211.



