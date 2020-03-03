Adam Ferrari Releases Video Showcasing Nonprofit Next Steps of Chicago

Ferrari Energy founder Adam Ferrari has released a YouTube video showcasing the work of nonprofit organization Next Steps of Chicago.

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Ferrari, the founder of Ferrari Energy, released a video on YouTube that showcases the incredible work done at the nonprofit Next Steps of Chicago. The video focuses specifically on a typical day of rehabilitation training for Adam’s father, Dan Ferrari, who became quadriplegic at the age of 67 in 2016.

Following along with Adam and Dan, viewers can see various spaces within the Next Steps of Chicago facility, including equipment, exercise areas, and the waiting area. The video features Dan’s rehabilitation exercises, including using the Nustep T5 machine to work both arms and legs, assisted arm lifts, electric stimulation therapy, and sit forward movements. Next Steps of Chicago provides physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, and personal trainers working together to provide activity-based, functional, and specific locomotor training for individuals diagnosed with neurological disorders.

Throughout the video, Next Steps of Chicago’s team of trainers and therapists are seen assisting Mr. Ferrari through the exercises, giving viewers a glimpse of the work that is done in the facility every day. At Next Steps of Chicago, clients and therapists work together to improve health and achieve functional goals. Every day the staff at Next Steps of Chicago help individuals like Dan Ferrari to improve their trunk stability, posture, balance, strength, transferability and even walking and standing. They also help individuals with neurological conditions participate in sports and increase bone density, cardiovascular and pulmonary function, and glucose tolerance in addition to decreasing spasticity and the risk of skin lesions.

Next Steps of Chicago was the first nonprofit, free-standing physical therapy and exercise facility devoted to rehabilitation and overall wellness of people living with devastating and challenging disorders and injuries, including SCI, Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, and many other neurological conditions. Next Steps of Chicago helps patients regain a higher quality of life by aiding them toward an independent, healthy, functional lifestyle. The organization also integrates and conducts scientific research in hopes of finding a cure for paralysis.

Giving back to the community is important to Adam Ferrari, and Next Steps of Chicago is an organization near to his heart because they have been caring for his father since his diagnosis. In addition to partnering with Next Steps of Chicago, Ferrari Energy has made meaningful donations to many nonprofit organizations in Chicago and Denver, including Coats for Colorado, the Denver Rescue Mission, Freedom Service Dogs, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

About Adam Ferrari:

Adam Ferrari is the founder of the Denver-based mineral acquisitions company Ferrari Energy. An accomplished petroleum engineer with a degree in chemical engineering, Adam was inspired to learn more about property rights and the inner workings of petroleum exploration and extraction through various roles he held in the oil and gas industry. He then obtained knowledge of the financial industry through his time at an investment banking firm.

Adam Ferrari combined his knowledge of energy and finance to build Ferrari Energy from the ground up, shifting his perspective to work directly with people on a personal level. The company has provided over 2,000 landowners divestment and lease opportunities on their respective lands. Under Adam's leadership, his company has also made meaningful contributions to many non-profit organizations in Chicago and Denver including Coats for Colorado, the Denver Rescue Mission, Freedom Service Dogs, Next Steps of Chicago, and St. Jude Children's Hospital.



