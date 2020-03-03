Jim Ronald Mills Shows You How to Stick to Your Exercise Plan

ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA , March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Ronald Mills is an expert in the area of exercise. He understands the importance of taking care of your body and what it can do for your overall health. However, Jim Ronald Mills also knows that sticking to a consistent exercise program can be a very difficult task for most people. This is because they focus too much on the end result instead of actually sticking to the task. For most people, their goal is to have a ripped body or to lose a certain amount of pounds. Unfortunately, the mind cannot focus on anything past a week from now. This is because our cognitive ability to rationally understand something beyond a short amount of time is limited. This is why Jim Ronald Mills recommends the following if you wish to stick to your exercise plan. You want to develop consistency when building muscles.This is due to the fact that building a routine will help you take action whenever the inevitable bad days come into play . Jim Ronald Mills knows this better than anyone as he has gone through his share of struggles during the beginning of his fitness journey. However, Jim Ronald Mills knows that if he can do it, then anyone can do it. Building consistency will help you stick to your fitness goals long after motivation wears off. In fact, Jim Ronald Mills believes that motivation is one of the key reasons that fitness plans never get seen through. This isn't due to the fact that the individual is lacking motivation, but rather too much of it in a short amount of time. What this means is that a person will experience an explosive entrance to the gym and then slowly fizzle out whenever their motivation dies. Jim Ronald Mills recommends that you take a more relaxed approach to the gym.After all, this isn't about working out for six months and then calling it quits. It is about adopting a fitness routine that will last you for your entire life. Jim Ronald Mills recommends that you find tangible goals that can be easily reached. This means that your goals should be small and obtainable with your current skill set. In other words, don't try to do something incredibly difficult for you to do that you can't tangibly perform right now. This will leave you defeated and demotivated from trying again. Jim Ronald Mills believes that small goals are the key to achieving your larger ones. They act as a domino effect that allow you to slowly build up steam to achieving your biggest dreams and desires.



