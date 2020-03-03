Mikroscan and Inspirata Enter into Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Partnership strengthens digital pathology offerings nationwide

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, California, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mikroscan Technologies, innovators and manufacturers of live robotic microscopy and whole-slide imaging (WSI) systems, announces that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Inspirata Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology and cancer informatics solutions.

Commencing February 29 2020, Inspirata will market and distribute Mikroscan’s digital pathology and telemicroscopy systems—the SL5 Dual-Mode Real-Time Telemicroscopy and Digital Pathology system and the L5 Real-Time Telemicroscopy system—throughout the United States.

The partnership expands Inspirata’s digital pathology solution, which features the powerful, open-architecture Dynamyx case management platform, and allows a broader set of users to experience Mikroscan’s growing portfolio. Allowing pathologists to efficiently and accurately evaluate slides remotely, Dynamyx hastens case turnaround time and enhances care.

“We are excited to be working with Inspirata and ultimately supporting their mission to provide cancer informatics that drive informed decisions,” said Martin Stuart, Ph.D., President and CEO of Mikroscan. “Our systems offer the highest quality optics for slide scanning and live, remote viewing, which greatly enhances frozen section, fine needle aspirate, and dermatopathology evaluation, providing excellent decision support for diagnoses.”

Mikroscan’s systems will be paired with Inspirata’s Dynamyx case management software and will be sold nationwide to institutions, hospitals, and laboratories in need of oncology informatics. Both the Mikroscan systems and Inspirata offerings are vendor-agnostic, which facilitates system interoperability within an organization.

“We believe that Mikroscan’s flexible systems are a great complement to our Dynamyx Digital Pathology platform,” said Mark Lloyd, Inspirata’s Executive Vice President and Founder. “Combining our industry-leading, comprehensive digital pathology solution with Mikroscan’s low-cost, high-quality systems will lower the barriers to entry for organizations looking to add more digital aspects to their workflows in a cost-effective way.”

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more visit www.inspirata.com.

About Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Mikroscan is a privately held company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Our vision is that every patient receives the right diagnosis from the right expert at the right time; regardless of where world they live. To achieve this goal, our products are compact, rapidly deployed, easy to use, portable, and highly affordable. To learn more visit www.mikroscan.com

Emil Mladenov Inspirata, Inc. +1 813-467-7616 emladenov@inspirata.com Martin Stuart Mikroscan +1 760-893-8095 mstuart@mikroscan.com



